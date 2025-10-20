// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 20, 2025
31.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)
RelationshipsSingapore News
4 min.Read

‘Is he a mummy’s boy?’ — Woman says her BF’s controlling mum keeps interrupting their dates 

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to ask if she’s right to be concerned about her 21-year-old boyfriend’s controlling mother, who always seems to get in the way whenever they spend time together. 

Posting her story on the r/sgdatingscene forum on Sunday (Oct 19), the woman said his mother has interrupted their dates more times than she can count and even blocked their plans on several occasions.

She shared that when she once surprised her boyfriend with an overseas trip, his mother disapproved and even “scolded him” for agreeing to go. 

When they went on a staycation overnight for the first time, his mother kept guilt-tripping him over texts, saying, “Don’t come home anymore,” “Don’t make me dislike her,” “Your siblings already treat me like this; don’t treat me like this too,” and “Don’t make me stressed over you.

The next morning, his mother also kept urging him to come home, even though he had already told her he would return around lunchtime.

The woman added that whenever they hung out until midnight, his mother would text him to “come home immediately,” which would “affect their mood.”

Moreover, according to her, his mother tends to rely on him, even when he is spending time with her. 

See also  Netizen asks if Singaporeans are unhappy with being single 'because of societal pressure'

She recalled one incident during a movie date when his mother interrupted to ask him to book her a Grab ride home. “She always asks him to do it because she thinks he can get the cheapest fare,” the woman said. “I was upset because even when he’s physically with me, he’s busy entertaining his mum on his phone.”

She also claimed that his mother likes to go out with him almost every day, brings him along to visit relatives, calls him once or twice daily, and constantly checks on him. 

“There was once when she called while I was with him, and the first thing she asked was if he was home. When he said no, she immediately asked if he was out with me. When he said yes, she sounded annoyed and said, ‘Why must meet every day?’”

The woman explained that they actually meet only around four times a week or less, yet she still feels like his mother disapproves of their time together. She admitted that the situation has “frustrated” her because their relationship often feels “restricted and suffocating”.

She said she has already talked to her boyfriend about the issue, and he assured her that he would always “prioritise her over his family.” Still, she cannot help but feel uneasy about how much control his mother has over his time and attention.

See also  Northland Secondary School shuts down canteen after 14 students are hospitalised for food poisoning

Unsure if she should make a big deal out of this, she asked the Reddit community for advice. 

“Am I being overly sensitive about his mother? Is he a mummy’s boy, or is he already doing what he can to draw the line with her? What should I do? Apart from this issue, he is really a nice guy who treats me well, and it’s not in his control that he has such a mother, so I’m at a loss,” she wrote.

“Dating a mummy’s boy is trouble.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor said that the reason why the mother is acting so controlling is that she still sees her son as a “little child” rather than an adult.

The Redditor then advised, “I’d suggest—don’t fight her for control… that’ll only make her cling tighter. Instead, be calm, kind, and steady. Let her see that you’re not trying to take him away… you’re just helping him grow up.”

“In time, she might soften (mums always do when they see their sons being taken care of properly). Just remember to take care of your own heart, too, okay? You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Another agreed with this take, writing, “Sorry, he is 21. I know officially he is an adult, but he is still just a child, barely making his own money.”

See also  Devotee who fell into a fire pit at Sri Mariamman Temple in 'stable condition'

A third said, “He’s quite young for SG standards… Until he starts making money, I don’t think he can control it.”

Others, on the other hand, urged the woman to end the relationship, warning that his mother would likely interfere even more in the future and become increasingly controlling and damaging to their relationship.

One added, “Dating a mummy’s boy is trouble. The mother will ALWAYS and FOREVER view you as the threat that’s taking her son away from her.”

In other news, one Singaporean marketing employee is beginning to suspect that her company might actually be a “burnout factory” in disguise after being assigned 25 whopping clients.

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Wednesday (Oct 15), she shared the staggering list of tasks she is expected to handle daily. These include coordinating social media and content calendars, tracking KPIs, checking websites for bugs or layout issues, providing optimisation feedback, managing day-to-day client communication, tracking her team’s workload, and ensuring that every task fits neatly within each client’s allocated hours.

Read more: Marketing employee suspects she may be working in a ‘burnout factory’ after being assigned 25 clients

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //