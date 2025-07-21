// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 21, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ [email protected] (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

Is filial piety ever enough? Comic strip on ‘Why I gave up on my mother’ goes viral

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A recent comic strip about the limits of filial piety from The Woke Salaryman has garnered significant attention online, not just from Singaporeans but also from other Asians. This should come as no surprise, given that respect and reverence for elders is one of the key values in this part of the world.

Captioned “Is filial piety ever enough?” and based on a person’s real-life experiences, the comic strip is about the relationship between a woman and her mother, who, although she was capable of being affectionate at times, also had a dark side that caused her to mistreat her daughter.

Screenshot

For example, her mum threw a phone at her when she behaved naughtily when she was seven years old, although she claimed it was an accident, and when she was 15, her mum kicked her out in the middle of the night.

When she started working, her mum made her give her half of her salary, as well as pay for all their utility bills and mortgage payments, which meant the woman had very little to show for it after working for 10 years.

See also  Singaporean commended for opening up to his father about abusive mum despite his fears

One day, after a particularly difficult fight between them, the woman finally left their home. When she realized how badly her mother had been treating her, continuing to harass her even at work, she filed a Personal Protection Order.

Although she built a new life for herself, she said she still loves her mum and tries to understand why she treated her so badly. However, she wrote that she can’t forgive her mother quite yet.

“Am I unfilial? Depending on who you ask, the answer might be yes. I grew up in a society where filial piety was seen as a virtue,” she wrote, adding that while this used to bother her, she has come to realize that relationships are a two-way street.

“Mak, maybe I am a bad daughter like you always said, but I’d rather be a bad daughter for now if it means I can get my life back at the end,” she wrote.

The post has since been viewed, liked, and shared on Facebook and Instagram thousands of times, and netizens have not held back on commenting as well, suggesting that the strip has struck a chord with so many.

See also  Girl disgusted with guy who wants to take her out to Lau Pa Sat on their first date

“Thanks for this. Seen too many people passing empty platitudes of ‘you only have 1 mother/father’ when they should be feeling gratitude that their parents are good,” wrote a Facebook user.

“I feel this.. no matter how hard I try to satisfy my mom, to give in to all of her demands — it is still not enough. My dad knows this, even my close relatives too — but all they can say is ‘sabarlah’ (be patient)…

When I had my daughter, I swore that she would never experience all those gaslighting,” a woman chimed in.

“You cannot love and hug a roll of barbed wire,” another commented.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to The Woke Salaryman for further comments. /TISG

Read also: Xishan Primary School says boy was assaulted by his own sibling after mother makes police report about bullying 

Hot this week

Relationships

Singaporean asks if there’s a loneliness epidemic going on

SINGAPORE: “Do you feel lonely in Singapore too?” a...
Lifestyle

‘Savings? What savings? How Singaporeans are surviving paycheck to paycheck’

SINGAPORE: In an instant of vulnerability, a Reddit user...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Changi dethroned: Istanbul takes the crown, but travellers aren’t buying it

SINGAPORE: For many years, Singapore’s Changi Airport has been...

Malaysia and Singapore explore GovTech, public housing, and public sector reform collaboration

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore are exploring collaboration in government...

Maid says, ‘I got terminated and was asked to leave Singapore immediately because I want to get married to a Singaporean’

SINGAPORE: “Have I committed a crime to get married?”...

Pre-trial conference for Ong Beng Seng case rescheduled to July 28

SINGAPORE: The pre-trial conference for property tycoon and hotelier...

Business

‘It’s a systemic problem’: WP NCMPs invite Singapore’s fresh grads to share their job search experiences

SINGAPORE: If you’re a fresh graduate struggling to land...

Disrupted: Singapore’s Class of 2025 struggles with job maze

SINGAPORE: 2025 shows the job market has become a...

Johor Bahru called a lifeline for Singapore’s struggling food businesses

SINGAPORE: It has been widely reported that many eateries...

Temasek bullish on China AI, consumer opportunities, economic challenges: Report

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings has a long-term positive view on...

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

© The Independent Singapore