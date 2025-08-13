Is English not enough anymore?: The Mandarin question in Singapore workplaces

SINGAPORE: Netizens like to see Singapore as a multilingual success story — a nation where people of different ethnic backgrounds work, live, and communicate seamlessly, with English as the common ground. A recent Reddit post on r/asksingapore has sparked discussion over whether that ideal is holding up in certain professional spaces.

The poster, a non-Chinese local with conversational Mandarin skills, shared how their new manager — a recent arrival from China — had cut them out of meetings with a key client, suspectedly to conduct discussions entirely in Mandarin. When asked for feedback, the manager insisted they were “doing fine” at work.

The incident, while anecdotal, highlights a quietly brewing tension in some workplaces, reflecting the growing requirement to operate in Mandarin, even in roles where English was once the undisputed default.

Singapore’s strength has long been its ability to connect across cultural lines — an economy where a Malay, Indian, Eurasian, or English-speaking Chinese Singaporean can work on equal footing.

When managers or teams sideline colleagues based on their fluency in a language other than English, it creates rifts of linguistic exclusion that erode workplace diversity.

It is also important to acknowledge the reality that China is one of Singapore’s largest trading partners. The key difference is transparency; if a role genuinely requires Mandarin, it should be clearly stated in the job description and not used as a gatekeeping tool that disadvantages.

If the development or process is new, employee rotation to a new team is particularly important, especially for businesses interested in retaining top talent.

The poster did explore courses from institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS) and asked the community for language-learning tips reflecting the resilience and reality of many workers Singapore’s competitive job market, where adaptation often falls on the individual, even when the underlying situation raises questions about fairness and what values our nation is built upon.

Singapore’s bilingual policy was never about elevating one language at the expense of others in the workplace. English was chosen to unite, not to divide. It is unreasonable to sideline capable employees in English-dominant roles simply because it is more convenient to switch languages.

Many netizen’s have sounded that Singapore’s workplaces must guard against allowing market pressures to override our multicultural principles.

Global commerce does demand flexibility, but it should not come at the cost of the diversity and equal opportunity that make Singapore meritocratic in the first place.