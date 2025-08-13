// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
27.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Canva Free Image Library
Featured NewsJobsOpinion
2 min.Read

Is English not enough anymore?: The Mandarin question in Singapore workplaces

A. Aman
By A. Aman

SINGAPORE: Netizens like to see Singapore as a multilingual success story — a nation where people of different ethnic backgrounds work, live, and communicate seamlessly, with English as the common ground. A recent Reddit post on r/asksingapore has sparked discussion over whether that ideal is holding up in certain professional spaces.

The poster, a non-Chinese local with conversational Mandarin skills, shared how their new manager — a recent arrival from China — had cut them out of meetings with a key client, suspectedly to conduct discussions entirely in Mandarin. When asked for feedback, the manager insisted they were “doing fine” at work.

The incident, while anecdotal, highlights a quietly brewing tension in some workplaces, reflecting the growing requirement to operate in Mandarin, even in roles where English was once the undisputed default.

Singapore’s strength has long been its ability to connect across cultural lines — an economy where a Malay, Indian, Eurasian, or English-speaking Chinese Singaporean can work on equal footing.

See also  Gen Z workers say bosses’ mindsets and ’surveillance culture’ must change for flexi-work arrangements to work

When managers or teams sideline colleagues based on their fluency in a language other than English, it creates rifts of linguistic exclusion that erode workplace diversity.

It is also important to acknowledge the reality that China is one of Singapore’s largest trading partners. The key difference is transparency; if a role genuinely requires Mandarin, it should be clearly stated in the job description and not used as a gatekeeping tool that disadvantages. 

If the development or process is new, employee rotation to a new team is particularly important, especially for businesses interested in retaining top talent.

The poster did explore courses from institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS) and asked the community for language-learning tips reflecting the resilience and reality of many workers Singapore’s competitive job market, where adaptation often falls on the individual, even when the underlying situation raises questions about fairness and what values our nation is built upon.

Singapore’s bilingual policy was never about elevating one language at the expense of others in the workplace. English was chosen to unite, not to divide. It is unreasonable to sideline capable employees in English-dominant roles simply because it is more convenient to switch languages.

See also  Manpower minister rejects Workers' Party's proposal to alter CPF interest computation

Many netizen’s have sounded that Singapore’s workplaces must guard against allowing market pressures to override our multicultural principles.

Global commerce does demand flexibility, but it should not come at the cost of the diversity and equal opportunity that make Singapore meritocratic in the first place.

Hot this week

Sports

HCA Hospice aims to raise S$500,000 from annual charity walkathon “Walk With Me 2025”

SINGAPORE: HCA Hospice has announced the launch of the...
Sports

FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Spain’s Unicaja set to defend crown in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The FIBA Intercontinental Cup is set to electrify...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

S’porean says he experienced culture shock when he moved from private sector to government work

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user in his late 30s...

‘So why so many Sinkies complaining about too much work and no rest?’ — S’poreans ask after ‘SG got ranked top in Asia for...

SINGAPORE: When you think of work-life balance, you probably...

IMDA to review Keppel’s proposed sale of M1 stake to Simba

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will assess...

Malaysia’s first large-scale data centre water reclamation plant opens in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has marked another milestone in sustainable...

Singapore Politics

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

© The Independent Singapore