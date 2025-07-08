Is condo living in Singapore about lifestyle—or just looking rich?

SINGAPORE: Is living in a condo worth the steep premium compared to HDB flats? A candid, soul-searching query by a Reddit user to fellow Singaporeans.

Presently residing in an HDB (Housing & Development Board) flat, the poster admitted to being at a crossroads. Just like many middle-class Singaporeans, he is thinking of a condo upgrade but wants to understand first whether it is truly an improvement in quality of life or just a costly status symbol.

A mixed bag of reality and perspective

Comments poured in, and they were as multifaceted and diverse as the Singapore skyline.

“It’s peaceful… and my bike is safe.” One condo tenant shared how the best part isn’t the glitzy amenities but gaining peace of mind. “I leave my S$1,500 road bike outside my unit, unlocked,” the commenter said, adding that his neighbour does the same with a S$5,000 bike. Another cited how parcel theft, a common occurrence in many HDB estates, is practically non-existent in their condo.

Soundproof sanctuaries

For others, true value lies in the quiet being afforded. One longtime Singaporean who’s resided in both HDBs and older condos emphasised how the soundproofing in old-school condos built 15+ years ago was a game-changer. “When the windows are closed, it’s completely quiet. No Zumba music, no funeral drums, no stomping above your head,” the commenter said.

For those working from home or longing for tranquillity, this kind of audio insulation can’t be taken too lightly.

Gyms and pools — nice perks, not essential

So, what about those swanky amenities — the gym, the pool, the BBQ pit that usually gets featured in property advertisements?

Opinions were mixed.

“I work out five times a week — I use the gym and pool extensively,” said one user, undoubtedly taking advantage of the pluses. Still, others confessed that the facilities usually only look great on flyers rather than at the actual site. “Condo gyms are small. Great for bicep curls, not so much for barbell squats. If you’re serious about fitness, you’ll still need a commercial gym,” one said.

In other words, they’re “nice to have” but not essential and definitely not life-changing.

Dollars and sense: Can you really afford it?

One realistic Redditor took the discussion back to hard numbers: “Whether it’s ‘worth it’ or not, only your salary can answer. If your total debt — mortgage, car, loans — is more than 33% of your base salary, it’s probably not worth the stress.”

That insight ploughed through the lifestyle chatter with an unemotional financial sense. Yes, condo dreams are fine, but not at the cost of financial worry.

Status pressure? It’s real

Finally, the 800-pound gorilla: Are condos about showing off?

Some admitted that the societal burden to advance is real and enticing. Others dismissed it as a matter of individual perception, comparing it to picking between an iPhone and an inexpensive Android. “Both do the same thing. One just costs more,” said one user.

So, is it worth it?

It depends.

If you value tranquillity, discretion, and safety, and you can easily afford it, a condo would be a sincere lifestyle advancement, but if you’re racing for status, underusing the conveniences, and extending your cash thin just to “keep up,” the condo reverie might come with more trauma than pleasure and fulfilment.

One wise commenter nailed it: “It’s really personal preference. If you think it’s worth it, then it’s worth it.”

In a city as active and diverse as Singapore, maybe that’s the only answer that matters.