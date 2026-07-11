Is compassion disappearing in Singapore? Netizens share their experiences

SINGAPORE: A discussion on Reddit about compassion in Singapore has prompted many Singaporeans to reflect on the acts of kindness they witness in everyday life, with some saying people are kinder than they are often given credit for.

The discussion began after one Reddit user wondered whether Singaporeans have become less compassionate over the years.

“We often hear stories of people helping strangers, but we also see many instances where people seem indifferent—whether it’s someone in distress, elderly people needing assistance, or simply showing patience and kindness in everyday interactions,” the poster wrote.

They wondered whether the change was due to Singapore’s fast-paced lifestyle, the rising cost of living, or whether they had simply become more aware of the people around them as they grew older.

“What have your experiences been? Have you witnessed acts of kindness recently, or do you feel compassion is becoming less common in Singapore?” they asked.

Many commenters disagreed with the idea that compassion is disappearing.

One Redditor, who now lives in Japan, said Singaporeans are generally more willing to help strangers than people might think.

“In my experience Singaporeans are more likely to give up seats to the elderly and pregnant women,” the commenter wrote.

They added that they had seen Singaporeans help clean up after someone vomited or spilled drinks on public transport, while similar situations in Japan were often met with people simply walking away.

Others shared small acts of kindness they had witnessed.

One person recalled seeing someone hold an umbrella over fellow commuters as they boarded a bus during heavy rain.

Another said they once saw a bus driver allow a schoolchild to ride home for free after discovering the child had no money.

Some also suggested that Singaporeans are sometimes misunderstood because they tend to be more reserved.

One commenter admitted they had often wanted to offer their umbrella to strangers caught in the rain but hesitated because they worried the gesture might not be welcomed.

“Personally I had some kind of internal struggle when it was raining and I have an umbrella but I see ppl with no umbrella, hiding in the shelter, waiting for the traffic light to turn green. And I found myself a bit ‘hesitating’ to help coz, what if they don’t want my help?” the commenter wrote.

As the discussion continued, many agreed that kindness still exists in Singapore, even if it often goes unnoticed.

One commenter summed it up simply: “Regardless of how other people act, you can be the agent of change and inspire others to be more kind and compassionate through your actions!”