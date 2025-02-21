SINGAPORE: Back in the day, the roadmap to success was simple: Get into a good university, land a well-paying job, and hustle your way up the corporate ladder. But is this formula still relevant in today’s world? Is climbing up the corporate ladder still worth it?

These questions were recently raised by a Singaporean professional on Reddit. Posting in the r/askSingapore forum on Friday (Feb 21), he shared that his management sees strong potential in him and is willing to support his career progression. However, he’s unsure if he’ll take up the challenge, as he worries it will greatly affect his personal life.

He wrote, “I am at a juncture where I am deciding whether to stay and push forward or leave for better work-life balance. There are changes I would love to drive because I care deeply for the sector that I work in, but I think it will come at the expense of my personal life and relationships with loved ones.”

Eager to hear from those who had walked this path before, he posed several key questions to the Reddit community:

“Did you have to compromise on your values, or were you able to hold on to them as you rose up the ranks?”

“What were your wins or losses, and was the journey worth it?”

“Is it possible to maintain some semblance of a work-life balance while growing in the realm of professional work and your personal life?”

“Cheong while you’re still young.”

In the discussion thread, many Reddit users urged the Singaporean professional to seize the opportunity and move up in his career.

One user advised, “Cheong while you’re still young and have full of energy and drive. After 40, take a backseat and slow down to enjoy life.”

Another user challenged the idea that climbing the corporate ladder always comes at the expense of personal well-being. He pointed out that many Singaporeans have the misconception that career growth means working excessively hard, but in reality, success depends more on emotional intelligence, working smart, and being resourceful. He told the Singaporean professional, “You can climb without sacrificing your sanity.”

Others, however, warned him not to go through it. One said, “Value your own life and freedom.” Another wrote, “Nope. It’s modern-day slavery, really. Esp. If you’re on the commercial side.”

A third shared, “The sacrifice is real. I saw how some of my peers work… you must have the passion as well as motivation. If it’s solely for power and money, the job won’t last and you will burn out.”

Why Gen-Z workers are losing interest in climbing the corporate ladder

According to Forbes, a growing number of Gen-Z workers are losing interest in climbing the corporate ladder, and there are three main reasons for this shift.

First, a lot of Gen-Z workers already experience burnout and stress in their current roles. Because of this, they don’t see the value in putting in extra effort to move up the corporate ladder, especially if it’s just going to lead to more pressure.

Second, work-life balance has become a top priority for this generation, often outweighing the appeal of higher pay.

Lastly, many don’t feel prepared for leadership roles, especially in areas like conflict management, and without proper support, they’re hesitant to take on more responsibility.

