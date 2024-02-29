Is Chan Chun Sing suggesting Singapore students don’t have gumption or ingenuity?

SINGAPORE: A recent social media post by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has raised eyebrows, with some Singaporeans online asking if the Minister suggests that local students lack creativity.

The post concerns a challenge Mr Chan issued to schools last June. The Minister had said he received numerous requests to declare a school holiday when pop star Taylor Swift came to Singapore for her Eras concert.

Mr Chan said, “I hear you, I feel you. But I am concerned how fans of Coldplay, Blackpink, BTS, Beyoncé, and others will feel too. I am also concerned that this may further fuel inflation as some overseas reports have suggested.

How about this? If any creative and enterprising fan can invite her (or any other A listers just to be fair) to your school to perform free of charge, we can have your school declare a school holiday?! Then everyone gets to enjoy this inclusive concert!”

Seemingly suggesting that his remarks were made in jest, Mr Chan had added: “Oops… If she turns up and your school declares a school holiday, then will you all still turn up that day??

Ok, if you can invite her to your school to perform free of charge, your school will have the next day off? Better? Try not to have her come on Fri then…?”

Some teachers took the Minister’s challenge seriously in the wake of his June 2023 post, with one school issuing a situational writing exercise worth 30 marks, asking pupils to write a persuasive appeal to convince Taylor Swift to visit their school.

Netizens quickly took to social media to express their amusement and disbelief at the assignment.

Some questioned the school’s decision to take the Minister’s comment seriously and criticized the assignment as a potential distraction from academic pursuits.

However, a new post by Mr Chan makes it seem that he was not entirely joking when he issued the challenge in June.

He wrote on Facebook yesterday (28 Feb): “Looks like none of our students managed to invite Taylor Swift to visit their schools … although the challenge is not over yet as she will be here for the next week…

Maybe the holiday reward should go to MCCY and STB staff involved… hmm, let me check with Edwin Tong and Gan Kim Yong …”

He added: “Hope one day, some of our children and future MCCYers and STBers will have the gumption and ingenuity to attract future Taylor Swifts to drop by Singapore 💪”

The Minister’s post drew criticism online, with some asking whether he is suggesting that today’s children don’t have ingenuity for seemingly “failing” his challenge.

Some were also puzzled that what they took as the Minister’s stab at humour last June was not made in jest.

Others said there is no need for gumption and ingenuity, saying only money is needed to attract pop stars to Singapore. Some others suggested that Mr Chan focus on more important national matters instead of Taylor Swift.

Facebook user Udombura Udonge said, “Shocked to read Education minister hoping students to invite and attract Taylor Swift or the likes to schools?!

Instead of professionals or professors on education related topics. Most shocked is he sounded like her No. 1 Top fan! Maybe he should swap with Edwin Tong manage MCCY.” 😝

Another netizen, Ezekiel Lim said: “Focus on important issues please.Taylor swift not our daiji.”

Facebook user Anita Hemco asked, “Anyone can have the gumption to attract pop stars if they can dangle monetary incentives. Not sure where the ingenuity comes in??”

Echoing her sentiment, Facebook user Miki Miki said, “Attract Taylor Swift by giving her subsidies of about US$2million-$3million as part of an exclusivity agreement? Of course she’ll come. No authentic gumption and ingenuity needed, money does the work.”

Meanwhile, fellow ruling party MP Yip Hon Weng stole the limelight with his comment on Mr Chan’s post.

Pointing to the Minister’s comment that future Singaporeans may have the gumption and ingenuity to attract Swift to Singapore, Mr Yip quipped that they might even become the next Swift.

Mr Yip’s comment was the most liked under Mr Chan’s post, with 57 reactions. Mr Chan was not among those who liked the comment.