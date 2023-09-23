SINGAPORE: Have the recent prices of cai png made you question if it’s still what it’s known for? Is cai png still economical? A Redditor had the same question.

He shared: “Over the past couple of days, I’ve gotten cai png for lunch as usual and strangely, the prices have sky rocketted like whaaat?? or is it just me being poor?? my orders are usually non-fish (brokie here), no signature dishes just the norms 1 meat 2 veg, but prices have become $5+- (not cbd area) :(( is cai png experiencing inflation for u guys too?”

One user from the comments, wanted to make sure if she read it right saying, “Are you sure it’s counted as 2 veg 1 meat? Because that’s quite ex imo. Even my nearby koufu food court charges $4.70 for 2 MEAT 1 veg.”

Another Redditor, rimirinrin, shared their local pricing with pride, mentioning, “The cai png in my area still 3.80. Got another store around 3.30 for 2 veg 1 meat.”

Another user named freshcheesepie chimed in, commenting: “You’re late. The great cai png revolution kicked in at the start of the year bro. But yes where I’m at, cai png still gives the most for its price.”

In a different perspective, another user shared his alternative approach, stating, “Caipng price hike caused me to now live mostly on NTUC foodfares “Chef’s finest” frozen meals. The portion is smaller than regular caipng but it has the backings of the possible biggest conglamorate in Singapore and their dietician team, perfumers and chefs to provide a pleasing yet nutritionally balanced meals suitable for even diabetics for around 400kcals. Except for their claypot rice which for some reason is over 800kcals.”

Revealing a tech-savvy side, he added: “Anyhoo, if I am affording money to spend on food i prefer to spend it on technology.” while jokingly adding, “with the price increases maybe one day it catch up to IV fluid I will live on drips… /s”

One insightful Redditor offered practical advice, emphasizing, “People gotta stop ordering cai png at convenient and high traffic/footfall areas with aircon like food Republic, food junction, kopitiam and koufu. Those places will kill you with their meat hybrid prices. It is still economical at HDB areas and hawker centers. Still can get 2 meat and 2 veg at $5-7.”

As CNA said, ‘then again, not all dishes are equal.’

As reported by CNA, Inflation has indeed caused prices to rise. In January 2023, the consumer price index for hawker food increased by as much as 8.3 percent compared to January 2022.

According to the Department of Statistics Singapore, the average retail price for economy rice, which typically includes one meat and two vegetables, was S$3.74 in January 2023. This figure may align more closely with what most customers actually pay, compared to the higher prices that some S’poreans complain about online.

So, is cai png still economical, or has its affordability become a matter of debate as prices continue to rise in Singapore?

