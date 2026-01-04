Is a fourth-generation Kim preparing to rule North Korea?

For years, a quiet but persistent question has lingered beyond North Korea’s closed borders: What happens after Kim Jong Un? In a country where leaders are born into power rather than chosen by voters, answers never come through speeches or elections. They come through gestures—carefully planned, deeply symbolic moments. Lately, those moments have begun to center on one surprising figure: Kim Jong Un’s young daughter, Kim Ju Ae.

A visit heavy with meaning

Recently, Kim Ju Ae was seen making her first public visit to the mausoleum of her grandfather, Kim Jong Il, and her great-grandfather, Kim Il Sung—the men who shaped modern North Korea. State media released photos of the visit on Friday, January 2, and the world took notice.

In most countries, such a visit might seem ceremonial. In North Korea, it carries weight. Every appearance is deliberate, every image curated. Ju Ae’s presence at one of the nation’s most sacred political sites sent a quiet but powerful message: she is not just the leader’s daughter—she may be part of the country’s future leadership story.

Growing up inside a dynasty

The Kim family has ruled North Korea for generations, bound together by what the regime calls the “Paektu dynasty.” Through state propaganda and ritual, the family is portrayed as almost legendary, larger than life.

Kim Jong Un himself inherited power from his father, Kim Jong Il, who in turn followed the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung. Each transition was tightly managed to preserve control. If and when Kim Ju Ae finally follows her father, she would be the fourth generation of this reigning family—an astonishing prolongation of power in the contemporary world.

From the shadows to the spotlight

Just years ago, Kim Ju Ae was practically unknown. Her first main public appearance was in 2022, when she stood beside her father at a rocket launch—a rare and conspicuous moment. Since then, her conspicuousness has gradually increased.

South Korea’s intelligence agency later reported that she is being considered as a future leader, especially after she accompanied Kim Jong Un on a prominent trip to Beijing. North Korean state media has begun using honorifics like “beloved child” and “great person of guidance,” language typically reserved for those destined to lead.

Before all this, the only public confirmation of her existence came from an unexpected source: former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who mentioned her after visiting North Korea in 2013.

Now, through carefully staged appearances and reverent praise, Kim Ju Ae seems to be stepping into a role far bigger than childhood—possibly preparing to one day carry the weight of one of the world’s most secretive and tightly controlled regimes.