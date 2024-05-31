SINGAPORE: An article by a foreign publication about the education system in Singapore has received attention from some online, although perhaps not in the way the author intended.

“I visited Singapore to see why it is ranked as the top education system in the world. Here’s what I learned,” the author said in a piece published in The Irish Times earlier this month.

In the piece, the author John Boyle, noted how he had attended the International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISPT) in Singapore in April, which included organized school visits that would give context for the conference’s discussions.

Mr Boyle waxed enthusiastic about the “amazing infrastructure, well-designed classrooms, abundance of flexible learning spaces, suite of specialist rooms, all-weather outdoor spaces, well-developed school gardens, and energy efficient buildings” as well as the “quality of its educators.”

Indeed, the article is replete with a list of all the positive features showing how “Singaporean schools provide a conducive environment for learning” including “low pupil-teacher ratios, well-equipped classrooms, and dedicated teachers… state-of-the-art school buildings…a library of curriculum-aligned, digital resources for all grade levels and subjects online…innovative teaching methods… specialized training in special education for students with special needs,” and so on.

Even Singapore’s parents got a shoutout for underlining how important education is and being actively involved in their child’s schooling.

“Singaporeans are known for their strong work ethic. This cultural trait extends to the classroom, where students are encouraged to work hard and strive for academic excellence. This dedication to their studies sets them apart,” he added, noting how Singapore has consistently topped PISA tests, which are considered an important metric for how well an educational system is doing.

And while the author noted the positive changes in Ireland’s education systems for primary and special education, he added that in his country classrooms are still overcrowded, there aren’t enough teachers, and there is still a lack of psychological and therapeutic support for children with special needs.

Mr Boyle appeared to find not a single thing wrong with Singapore’s education system. This has led to questions as to whether his view is too one-sided.

Noted sociopolitical commentator Min Zheng was among those who panned the article. Shared a link to the piece on his Facebook page, he wrote: “Propaganda to the max.”

Mr Boyle’s observations were also challenged in a discussion on the Singapore Matters Facebook page, where commenters questioned the low teacher-to-student ratio that Mr Boyle praised.

Some suggested that the performance of Singapore’s students could also be attributed to tutors and tuition centres, while others pointed out the high levels of stress students experience as they are pressured to perform well. /TISG

