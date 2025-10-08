// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Investment banking fees in APAC rose 4% to US$18.6B in 9M 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

ASIA PACIFIC: Investment banking fees in Asia Pacific (APAC) rose 4% to US$18.6 billion (S$24.03 billion) in the first nine months of 2025, Asian Banking & Finance reported, citing data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Of this, 19% of the total investment banking fees were from APAC, excluding Japan, ranking behind the Americas (55%) and Europe (21%).

Equity capital market underwriting fees recorded the highest January-September fee total since 2023, jumping 48% to US$3.7 billion. Debt capital market fees climbed 15% to US$10.6 billion, and syndicated lending fees edged up 3% to US$1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, APAC advisory fees from completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) hit US$2.5 billion, up 55% from a year earlier.

The report added that CITIC led among investment banks in APAC excluding Japan, earning US$1.06 billion in fees, or 5.7% of the regional total fees. /TISG

Read also: DBS leads in Singapore investment banking fees generated in 2024, earning S$82M or 9.1% of total earned fees

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

