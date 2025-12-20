Interpol fugitive linked to human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

THAILAND: Thai immigration police arrested 22-year-old Khurshida Urmanova, a young Uzbek woman in Pattaya this week; the arrest highlighted the human cost behind global violations and criminal networks that victimise helpless citizens seeking a better life.

A procedural check among foreign nationals led officers from Chon Buri Immigration Police to discover that the suspect had overstayed by 112 days, instigating a more thorough probe.

That investigation led officers to a far more serious discovery: Urmanova was already wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for her alleged role in a human trafficking ring based in Uzbekistan. Authorities said the international alert was issued after she had entered Thailand, allowing her to remain under the radar for months.

Police believe Urmanova was part of a group that targeted young women in Uzbekistan, promising them well-paid jobs and a brighter future in popular Thai destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya. Instead, investigators say, the women found themselves trapped. Their passports were allegedly taken away as soon as they arrived, cutting off any easy way home.

According to investigators, the victims were then told they would have to pay US$5,000 to get their documents back. With no money and no support, many were allegedly forced to provide sex services, clinging to the hope that earning enough would eventually secure their freedom.

Once officers confirmed Urmanova’s identity and her international wanted status, they set up a quiet sting. She was contacted and asked to come to the Chon Buri Immigration Office under the guise of renewing her visa. When she arrived, the police moved in and placed her under arrest.

Urmanova was first taken to Mueang Pattaya Police Station, where she was charged with overstaying her visa. Immigration officials say the process is now underway to extradite her back to Uzbekistan, where she is expected to face human trafficking charges under international law.

Her arrest comes amid a recent series of captures of suspects wanted worldwide. Earlier this week, a Kazakh man linked to a major fraud case was arrested in Phuket, followed by the detention of a Chinese national accused of involvement in a massive call centre scam at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Thai authorities say these cases reflect growing cooperation with international law enforcement agencies—and a continued effort to ensure Thailand is not used as a safe haven for those accused of exploiting others across borders.