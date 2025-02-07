BRUNEI: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is known for his extravagant lifestyle, but nothing showcases his immense wealth and passion like his private car collection. Estimated to be worth over $5 billion, this collection boasts more than 7,000 vehicles, featuring some of the world’s rarest, most luxurious, custom-built cars. According to MSN News, with cars ranging from limited-edition Ferraris to one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royces, the Sultan’s garage is nothing short of an automotive empire.

A fleet of the rarest supercars

The Sultan’s collection includes some of the most coveted supercars in history. He owns multiple McLaren F1s, Ferrari F40s, and Porsche 959s—all legendary in the automotive world. Hagerty recently reported that previously unseen images of the collection have surfaced, offering a rare glimpse into this hidden trove.

The photos, posted by the Instagram account brunei_cars_2001, revealed at least eight McLaren F1s, a line-up of Porsche 959s, and numerous custom-built Rolls-Royces.

The Sultan’s custom-made luxury cars

Unlike traditional collectors who purchase rare models, the Sultan commissions his unique designs. One of his most famous bespoke cars is the Bentley Dominator, a luxury SUV built long before Bentley officially entered the SUV market, as highlighted by SpyScape. Additionally, he owns the Bentley Buccaneer, a one-of-a-kind coupé designed exclusively for his collection.

His custom Rolls-Royces are equally impressive. The Sultan ordered gold-plated Rolls-Royce Silver Spurs, crafted explicitly for royal processions. This extravagant taste also extends to other brands, with special-edition Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, and Bugattis designed solely for him.

Prince Jefri Bolkiah

Prince Jefri Bolkiah, the Sultan’s younger brother, acquired much of this automotive empire. As noted by Wikipedia, Prince Jefri is known for his opulent spending habits, having purchased thousands of luxury cars, yachts, and even private jets. However, his extravagant lifestyle eventually led to legal disputes and financial controversies in the late 1990s, liquidating some assets. Despite these challenges, most of the collection remains intact, hidden away in the Sultan’s private garages, with limited public access.

A legacy of power and prestige

Owning 7,000 cars is one thing—maintaining them is another challenge entirely. Reports from Hagerty suggest that while some of the Sultan’s vehicles are kept in pristine condition, others have fallen into disrepair due to long periods of inactivity. Given the sheer size of the collection, proper maintenance requires a dedicated team of mechanics and specialists, which adds to the difficulty of preserving these automotive treasures.

Recent leaks have reignited public interest, and enthusiasts and historians alike are eager to learn more about this unparalleled collection’s current state and potential future.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s car collection is more than just a showcase of luxury and excess—it represents decades of passion for the automotive industry. It is a testament to his influence, wealth, and appreciation for engineering excellence.

As rare glimpses into his private garages continue to emerge, one thing is sure—the Sultan of Brunei’s car empire remains one of the most extraordinary collections the world has ever seen.