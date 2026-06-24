‘Insensitive’: Baey Yam Keng slammed for failing to censor photos of jobseekers before posting on social media

SINGAPORE: Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng has come under fire online yet again, this time for posting photos of jobseekers attending interviews in his ward without censoring their faces in any way.

Mr Baey took to Facebook this week and shared photos from a walk-in interview under the Jobs Nearby @ CDC initiative. Furniture megastore chain Gain City had partnered with the CDC to provide potential employment opportunities, in conjunction with the upcoming opening of their new megastore in Tampines.

The ruling party politician wrote, “I met North East residents who came to explore over 300 employment opportunities closer to home. I also had the chance to speak with some residents and hear their concerns and aspirations firsthand — these conversations remind me of why initiatives like Jobs Nearby @ CDC matter so much to our community.”

Thanking Gain City and the “dedicated Job Ambassadors who worked tirelessly to match residents with the right opportunities,” Mr Baey promised that his team will continue to work with more employers in the North East to bring meaningful jobs closer to home for residents.

While some social media users welcomed the effort, others questioned whether it was appropriate for photos of job seekers to be published online without their identities being obscured.

Several of the images accompanying the post showed individuals speaking with recruiters, being interviewed or interacting with Mr Baey. Their faces were clearly visible.

The issue quickly drew criticism on social media, with some Singaporeans arguing that people searching for work could be in vulnerable situations and should not have their identities publicly displayed. Some asserted that the politician needs to be more sensitive, while others accused Mr Baey of trying to “show off” online once again.

One observer questioned on Facebook, “Can Baey YK be more sensitive? Why need to show the faces of Singaporeans looking for jobs on his Facebook page? Is he trying to show off to the media that he is helping them, but at the expense of their privacy and dignity?”

He added, “People who are job hunting may already be going through a difficult period. Publicly displaying them on social media could put them in an uncomfortable position and potentially embarrass them.”

Another commenter agreed, saying, “It’s not right to use people as marketing tools.”

The controversy also reignited criticism that has periodically surfaced around Mr Baey’s social media presence. Some online users have previously labelled him the “king of wayang”, a colloquial term often used to describe actions perceived as being done for publicity or appearances.

A number of commenters also highlighted what they viewed as a contrast between the senior office-holder and the job seekers featured in the photos. One commenter remarked, “A millionaire helping peasants to look for jobs that can’t feed a family, and brags about it.”

Aside from serving as an elected MP, Mr Baey has been serving as a Minister of State and as a Mayor.

A mayor in Singapore earns an annual base salary of S$660,000, in addition to an annual Member of Parliament (MP) allowance of S$192,500. This brings their total baseline compensation to over S$850,000 annually, excluding any potential performance or national bonuses.

A Minister of State in Singapore earns an annual salary of S$770,000.