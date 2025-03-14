MANILA: A recent survey by Arkipelago Analytics featured in an article published by the Philippine Inquirer highlighted the pressing concerns of Filipino millennials, with the soaring prices of goods topping the list of their worries. According to the findings, 85 per cent of respondents identified inflation and the increasing cost of living as the most urgent national issue.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the concern is even more pronounced, with 91 per cent of millennials highlighting the financial strain caused by rising prices as their primary issue. This paints a clear picture of the significant challenges faced by young Filipinos in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

Closely following inflation, food security emerged as a top issue for 80 per cent of millennials, underscoring the growing anxiety around access to affordable and sufficient food. The survey reflects broader concerns about the cost of living and its implications for daily sustenance.

Mental health also came into focus, with 72 per cent of millennials identifying loneliness as a major challenge. This emphasises the rising demand for more robust mental health support systems and initiatives that focus on improving social well-being.

In addition to these economic and social issues, 70 per cent of respondents voiced concern about poverty, unemployment, and the daily struggle with traffic congestion, all of which highlight persistent obstacles to a higher quality of life.

Education and the overall state of the economy were also notable concerns, with 67 per cent of millennials calling for long-term structural reforms to address these issues. Meanwhile, 62 per cent of respondents deemed crime and public safety a priority, reflecting a heightened sense of urgency in safeguarding communities.

The survey also revealed that 55 per cent of millennials are worried about healthcare and social security, while 52 and 50 per cent highlighted environmental issues, including climate change, respectively.

Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, chief impact officer at Arkipelago Analytics, noted the breadth of issues facing Filipino millennials today. “Our research shows that economic concerns remain the top priority for Filipino millennials, but there is also increasing awareness of social issues, including mental health, crime prevention, and environmental sustainability,” Lamentillo said. “These insights are crucial in understanding the evolving concerns of this generation.”

The nationwide survey, which gathered responses from 402 individuals, carries a margin of error of 5 per cent, providing a snapshot of the diverse and evolving challenges facing young Filipinos.

As the country grapples with these issues, it’s clear that millennials are not only concerned about their economic future but also about broader social, mental, and environmental well-being.