INDONESIA: Indonesia is making strides toward protecting its youngest internet users with a proposed law to set a minimum age for social media use. This move has garnered widespread support from parents and advocacy groups. However, as the plan gains momentum, some voices are raising concerns about privacy risks, particularly the potential leakage of personal data.

According to a recent Straits Times report, Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid announced on January 13 that discussions have officially begun on the proposed age restriction to safeguard children from online dangers. The initiative follows Australia’s lead, where, in late 2024, the government passed a law prohibiting those under 16 from using social media. To enforce this, a year-long trial will begin in 2025 to test the technology required to block minors from logging onto platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok—penalizing violators with hefty fines.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Nezar Patria elaborated on the government’s plans, highlighting that the age limit would be informed by a “data protection impact assessment.” This process evaluates children’s risks when exposed to harmful content or predatory contacts online, in line with Indonesia’s 2022 Personal Data Protection Law.

“The age limit is necessary to prepare children mentally, physically, and emotionally to use technology responsibly while preventing them from becoming either victims or perpetrators of abuse,” said Patria.

However, while many parents approve of the initiative, some voice concerns about its execution. Homemaker Rizky Amalia agreed that a minimum age was necessary but suggested 15 as a more appropriate starting point. “Social media is too open. All kinds of materials are easily accessible to children, which worries us as parents,” she remarked, adding that she tries to teach her young son about age-appropriate content.

Yet, others caution that the implementation of such a law should be carefully deliberated. Lecturer Hendar Putranto emphasized that the type of restrictions and the enforcement methods should be well-thought-out to avoid stifling freedom of information. “Without proper regulations, the freedom of information could become a ‘dangerous weapon,’” he warned, referencing the risks of children accessing harmful or dangerous content like bomb-making instructions or firearms training.

At the same time, Hendar acknowledged the benefits of social media for young people, such as educational resources and opportunities to connect with peers globally. “When properly managed, social media can be a powerful tool for children’s psychological growth,” he noted.

The concern is timely, as a report by Indonesia’s Statistics Indonesia shows that 89% of children aged five and above are online, with most accessing social media. Alarmingly, the country has also seen a rise in online gambling, with nearly 200,000 young people between the ages of 11 and 19 falling victims to the industry, according to the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre.

While many support the initiative, some warn that the government must not lose sight of children’s digital rights. Nenden Sekar Arum, executive director of the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network, cautioned that while protecting children is crucial, there must be a balance that respects their right to information. “The government must ensure that any restrictions are not too intrusive, particularly when verifying users’ ages,” she said, expressing concern about the potential for personal data to be misused or leaked.

Indonesia’s Child Protection Commission, led by Ms. Ai Maryati Solihah, has been actively consulting with children on the age limit proposal. “Some children agree to age verification through email links sent to their parents, while others do not,” she explained. This ongoing dialogue will be key in ensuring the policy is effective and respectful of children’s autonomy.

Andy Ardian, national coordinator of Ecpat Indonesia, echoed calls for a broader approach beyond just age restrictions. He stressed the importance of pushing digital platforms to implement better safety features and filters, while boosting digital literacy among parents and children. “It’s not enough to simply impose restrictions,” Ardian argued. “We need to equip children with the knowledge to navigate the digital world safely.”

As Indonesia moves forward with its plan, the success of the age limit will depend not only on its execution but also on how well it addresses the complex issues of privacy, safety, and education in an increasingly digital world. Balancing protection with empowerment will be critical in ensuring the law benefits all children while respecting their rights.