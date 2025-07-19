Indonesia’s Sinar Mas heiress snaps up S$25M GCB near Orchard

SINGAPORE: Mimi Yuliana Maeloa, granddaughter of late Indonesian billionaire and Sinar Mas Group founder Eka Tjipta Widjaja, has bought a 767 square metre (sq m) good class bungalow (GCB) in Singapore’s Chatsworth Avenue for S$25 million, Bloomberg reported, citing a late-June property filing.

In early June, real estate agency and advisory group OrangeTee Group reported that only two GCBs were sold in Singapore in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025).

The bungalow, located close to the Orchard Road shopping district, was sold by Raymond Phee, a businessman who runs a local firm that distributes electrical appliances and stationery.

According to VNExpress International, citing Forbes, Ms Maeloa is the daughter of Sukmawati Widjaja, one of the heirs to Indonesia’s Sinar Mas.

The business was started by Maeloa’s grandfather, Eka Tjipta Widjaja, in 1962. It grew into one of Indonesia’s biggest conglomerates, which includes agribusiness, financial services, paper, real estate, and telecoms. Mr Widjaja died in 2019 at the age of 98. He was Indonesia’s third-richest man at the time. His family’s wealth was valued at US$18.9 billion (S$24.26 billion) in late 2024.

Ms Maeloa is a Singapore citizen and worked at investment banks such as Goldman Sachs before joining Top Global Limited in 2010. The property firm is controlled by her family. She also runs SW Global Management, a family office registered in 2022.

In March, Diona Teh Li Shian, daughter of Malaysia’s late Public Bank founder Teh Hong Piow, bought a GCB in Tanglin Hill for a record price of S$93.9 million or S$6,197 per square foot (sq ft). /TISG

