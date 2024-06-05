Indonesian mum says SIA downgraded her son’s seat to economy class, but they’ve yet to receive a refund despite months of follow-up

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian woman took to social media claiming that her husband and son had an “unpleasant experience” with Singapore Airlines a couple of months ago.

Not only was their flight delayed, but Ms Tjindra Lilik also said that her son’s seat was downgraded, and SQ has yet to issue a refund.

Ms Tjindra Lilik wrote in a June 1 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that her husband and son were supposed to fly out on April 5 from Jakarta to Singapore and then on to San Francisco.

Due to a technical problem, the first flight was delayed by nine hours, meaning they missed their connecting flight. They arrived at Changi Airport at around 2:00 am and were rebooked to take the 9:15 flight out.

However, during their wait at the airport, Ms Lilik wrote that they were only allowed to stay at the SATS lounge in terminal 2 and were not provided with a hotel room.

She also posted part of an email her husband received from SQ: “We seek your understanding that we do not compensate passengers for consequential expenses under such circumstances.

Our responsibility during a flight delay is to look after the well-being of our passengers, such as arranging for meals or hotel accommodation and assisting to rebook them to their destinations.”

SQ does say on its sites that it provides hotel accommodations when flights are delayed until the next day, but this does not apply to Ms Lilik’s husband and son.

However, the reported delay in compensation for the downgraded seat is a separate issue. Ms Lilik wrote that they had bought premium economy tickets but that her son was given an economy ticket for his flight to San Francisco.

While the airline said they would refund the difference, two months on, the family has yet to receive it.

A quick check on the SIA site says the price difference between premium economy and economy class tickets can be as much as $900.

“My husband chose Singapore Airlines which was supposed to be one of the best in service. However, what my husband and my son got is terrible experience which they will never forget. A supposedly 17 hours journey became 33 hours without proper rest,” she added.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Singapore Airlines and Ms Lilik for further comment or updates.

On its site, SQ says that refunds may take up to six weeks to process, and those who need to follow up on their requests may contact the airline here. /TISG

UPDATE: 2:40 pm

A spokesperson from SIA responded to us with the below statement:

“Singapore Airlines (SIA) sincerely apologises to the affected customers for their recent experience with us. We have been in contact with them to provide assistance.”

Read also: Indian man caught posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi Airport