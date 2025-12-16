// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
26.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Huge roots of a tree in a protected forest (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
1 min.Read

Indonesia to revoke over 20 forestry permits following deadly Sumatra floods

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

JAKARTA: Indonesia will cancel more than 20 forestry permits across the country, the forestry minister announced Monday, in the wake of devastating floods and landslides in northwestern Sumatra that have claimed over 1,000 lives.

For years, experts and environmentalists have warned that deforestation makes communities more vulnerable to disasters like flash floods and landslides. The latest catastrophe has created the effects of losing sizable tracts of wooded area into bleak assistance.

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni said the government will revoke 22 permits covering more than one million hectares of land, including over 100,000 hectares in Sumatra. While he did not directly link the decision to the disaster, he stressed that the move is part of ongoing efforts to better manage Indonesia’s forests.

“With the addition of another one million hectares today, around 1.5 million hectares of our forests are now under regulation,” Raja said, referring to a similar decision in February that cancelled permits covering roughly 500,000 hectares.

See also  Japan approves growing human organs in animals for first time

Forests are not just scenic landscapes—they are natural shields. Their roots soothe down soil, and their crown absorbs rainwater, lowering the threat of devastating floods and landslides. Raja earlier described the disaster as an opportunity to “evaluate our policies,” noting that the “pendulum between the economy and ecology seems to have swung too far towards the economy and needs to be pulled back to the centre.”

Indonesia regularly ranks among the countries with the highest forest loss in the world, driven by mining, plantations, and forest fires. Last year alone, more than 240,000 hectares of primary forest were lost, according to analysis by conservation start-up The TreeMap’s Nusantara Atlas project.

The recent action indicates an improved effort initiated by the government to strike a balance between economic development and environmental protection, intending to block potential disasters and protect the forests that numerous communities greatly rely on.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //