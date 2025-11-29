Indonesia deploys ‘global citizenship’ gambit to counter Singapore-fueled brain drain and reassert regional talent influence

Indonesia is reaching out with an open hand — and, in many ways, an open heart — to the millions of people who still feel a deep connection to the country, even if their passports no longer say “Indonesia.”

In a move that has generated excitement across Indonesian communities abroad, the government has launched the Global Citizenship of Indonesia (GCI), a new program that gives former citizens and their descendants the right to live and work in the country for as long as they wish. For many in the diaspora, it feels like a long-awaited homecoming invitation.

The initiative comes at a time when more young Indonesians are heading overseas for education and career opportunities, often facing a painful choice when they reach adulthood: stay connected to their homeland or keep the citizenship that offers them better prospects abroad. Under Indonesia’s long-standing rules, dual citizenship for adults simply isn’t allowed, forcing many to let go of their Indonesian nationality.

GCI aims to soften that emotional and legal divide. The program welcomes former Indonesian citizens, children from mixed marriages, and even second-generation Indonesians living abroad — all without asking them to give up the citizenships they hold today. For some, it may open the door to moving back. For others, it’s a chance to spend more time in the country of their parents or grandparents, or to work remotely while keeping cultural ties alive.

Indonesia is taking a page from India’s playbook, whose Overseas Citizenship scheme has successfully drawn Indian-origin professionals back into the country’s orbit. Jakarta hopes GCI will do the same: encourage global Indonesians to bring their skills, networks, and investments home — or at least closer to home.

The numbers tell a story of why this matters. From 2019 to 2022, nearly 4,000 Indonesians became Singaporean citizens — a small fraction of Indonesia’s massive population, but still a sign of the talent flowing outward. By offering a new bridge back, officials hope to turn this trend into an opportunity rather than a loss.

Professionals and authorities say the initiative could become an outline for nations confronted by similar issues over double citizenship and international movement. If Indonesia can make GCI work, it might convert a tenacious problem into a foundation of strength — improving the economy while keeping the emotional filaments of Indonesian individuality intertwined in different continents.

For many migrants, GCI is more than just a strategic program. It’s a sign that no matter how distant they have become or how far they’ve gone, Indonesia still understands them and still wants them to be a big chunk of its story.