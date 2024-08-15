;
Indian man waits 7 years for Tesla order, ends up with an Audi

ByGemma Iso

August 15, 2024
Tesla company building

Vishal Gondal, a passionate Tesla enthusiast and the founder of the health tech startup GOQii, embarked on an eight-year odyssey that began with the pre-order of a Tesla Model 3 in April 2016.

Gondal, like many others, was captivated by the Model 3’s groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) technology, anticipating a delivery timeline of one to two years. However, as the years stretched on, the car remained elusive, and direct communication from Tesla about the delivery status was nonexistent.

A shift in loyalty

The only glimmers of hope came from Elon Musk’s tweets and occasional news stories hinting at a possible Tesla launch in India, but no concrete information was ever forthcoming. “Even now, there is no official communication from Tesla on the India launch,” Gondal lamented.

After years of waiting, Gondal made a pragmatic decision to shift his loyalty to a German carmaker, Audi, purchasing an electric SUV that has since met his expectations with its performance and service.

Despite the change, Gondal said he remains a fan of Musk and Tesla’s innovative spirit but has become more cautious. “I would only consider buying a Tesla in India if there’s a clear and reliable market strategy with strong customer support, and when I see the car in India with my own eyes,” he asserted.

Gondal’s experience is a microcosm of the challenges faced by Tesla fans in India who pre-ordered the Model 3 in 2016. The initial excitement was fueled by a note accompanying the receipt that stated, “Model 3 production is scheduled to begin in late 2017, with North American deliveries first, followed by Europe, Asia, and Pacific countries, then countries with right-hand drive configurations.” Despite the lack of confirmation on the final cost and delivery date, Gondal and others paid their deposits, only to face a long wait with no car in sight.

Another Mumbai-based customer, designer Hemant Suthar, endured a six-year wait before receiving a refund in 2023, as reported by the Associated Press.

Gondal’s journey to reclaim his deposit was fraught with challenges. “Tesla required a lot of documentation, and after extensive follow-up, I was finally able to trace the refund transaction at my bank,” he shared. “It wasn’t easy, but persistence paid off.”

Tesla in India

The road to Tesla’s entry into India has been paved with its own set of hurdles, primarily the high import taxes on electric vehicles imposed by the Indian government. However, in March, India extended a significant olive branch to Tesla by lowering import taxes on EVs for companies willing to invest at least US$500 million and commit to domestic manufacturing within three years. This move reduced the tax rate on EVs priced at US$35,000 or more from 70 to 100 percent to 15 percent.

