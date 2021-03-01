india-to-vaccinate-elderly-population-from-march-1.-which-other-countries-have-vaccinated-senior-citizens

- Advertisement -

India — India, like many countries, has now shifted its focus from vaccinating only healthcare and frontline workers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to the virus. The vaccination programme for people above the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 in the country.

Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday, according to the data compiled at the University of Oxford under ‘REPLACED’ project.

