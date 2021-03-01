International COVID 19 India to vaccinate elderly population from March 1. Which other countries have...

India to vaccinate elderly population from March 1. Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens

India — India, like many countries, has now shifted its focus from vaccinating only healthcare and frontline workers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to the virus. The vaccination programme for people above the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 in the country.

Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday, according to the data compiled at the University of Oxford under ‘REPLACED’ project.

 

