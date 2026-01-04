// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, January 4, 2026
"In every scam operation, is a person or an organization" (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
1 min.Read

India repatriates more nationals trapped in Myanmar and Thailand cyber scam centres

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

YANGON: In a continuing effort to rescue Indians trapped in South-East Asian scam operations, three Indian nationals have been safely brought home via Yangon.

The rescue was made possible through close coordination with Myanmar authorities and partner organizations. “With their support, three more Indian nationals were safely repatriated yesterday. Since July 2022, a total of 2,171 Indians have been brought back, including 1,757 since July 2024. We strongly advise against accepting such overseas job offers,” the Embassy statement said.

These latest rescues follow a larger operation in November, when at least 125 Indians were returned from Thailand’s Mae Sot on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight. Many of those detained had crossed into Thailand from Myawaddy, where they were allegedly forced to work in cyber scam centres.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok said these combined efforts have now secured the return of 1,500 Indian nationals from scam centres in Myawaddy via Thailand since March.

The Government of India has been working tirelessly to ensure safe returns. The Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai, in close coordination with Thai authorities and the Tak Province administration, have been central to facilitating these operations.

The embassies have also issued a strong warning to Indian citizens: always verify the credentials of foreign employers and recruiting agents before accepting jobs abroad. “Visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism or short business visits—not for employment,” the Embassy in Bangkok stressed.

Adding to the humanitarian effort, 269 Indians, including 11 women, were repatriated just a day earlier through Mae Sot on two special IAF flights, highlighting India’s ongoing mission to bring home citizens trapped in scam networks in South-East Asia.

