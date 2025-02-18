India postponed its national winter games due to a lack of snow at the Gulmarg ski resort in northern Kashmir, where the event was set to take place this month.

Rauf Tramboo, president of the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir, declared: “We have decided to postpone the event as key ski slopes lack sufficient snow.”

Around 300 athletes were set to compete in four snow sports–ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing–at the games, which were originally planned for February 22 to 25.

The slopes usually receive seven to eight feet (about 2 metres) of snow. The Kashmir Sports Council announced that a new assessment would be made once the snow conditions improved and a revised update would be provided.

A similar lack of snowfall last January led to fewer visitors at ski resorts and hotels in the Himalayan region, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan and partially controlled by each. With Kashmir facing a 79 per cent rainfall deficit this year, experts worry that the ongoing hot and dry weather could harm the region’s horticulture sector, cause forest fires, and dry up lakes.

Agrometeorologist Sameera Qayoom stated: “In February, we recorded temperatures 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F) above normal. This has caused crops that should remain dormant until late February to become active in winter only.” The expert added that it was a “worrying pattern”.

Kashmir is famous for its snow-covered mountains, beautiful lakes, lush meadows, and vibrant tulip gardens. Dozens of springs in Kashmir have already dried up due to the dry weather, including one at the 17th-century Mughal Garden in Achabal town, about 70 km (40 miles) south of Srinagar, the summer capital.