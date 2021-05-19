India calls for end to violence in Israel, Gaza

- Advertisement -

India — India has strongly condemned all acts of violence and provocation in the Gaza conflict and called for immediate de-escalation while urging Israel and Palestinian authorities to immediately resume dialogue to find a lasting solution.

T S Tirumurti, India’s ambassador to the UN, outlined the country’s position during an open debate at the UN Security Council early on Monday, saying both sides should show extreme restraint and desist from actions that exacerbate tensions.

India has found itself treading a cautious line as the conflict escalated in recent days, given its strong relations with both Israel and Arab states as well as its traditional support for a two-state solution, which was reiterated by Tirumurti.

“The historic status quo at the holy places of Jerusalem, including Haram al-Sharif or Temple Mount, must be respected, Tirumurti said. Both sides should “refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status quo, including in east Jerusalem and its neighbourhood,” he said.Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg