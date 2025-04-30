Inderjit Singh predicts cost of living, impact of GST hike, and housing affordability may influence voting patterns

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Inderjit Singh has suggested that the cost of living squeeze, the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike, and the affordability and accessibility of housing are among the issues that are top of mind for Singaporeans and may influence voting patterns when the nation goes to the polls on Saturday (May 3).

Mr Singh is a former ruling party parliamentarian who served at Ang Mo Kio GRC for nearly two decades, between 1996 and 2015. He retired from active politics prior to the 2015 General Election (GE) but served as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s election agent, that year.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday (April 29), Mr Singh weighed in on the election campaign thus far and highlighted key issues that he believes are shaping voter sentiment. Noting that the campaign had reached its halfway mark and, with “many things said and many emotions shared,” he sought to distil what he believes are the most pressing issues influencing the electorate.

Foremost among these is the cost of living, which the former politician described as a “wage growth vs. cost of living” dilemma. He raised the question as to whether the government had done enough to manage the widening gap between rising prices and stagnant incomes. He also pointed to the debate between offering short-term financial handouts and adopting long-term structural solutions.

Mr Singh also raised the timing and impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, asking if it might have worsened inflation and whether the decision was appropriately judged. He asked whether delaying the hike could have alleviated inflationary pressures, noting public unease over the two-step increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

The former Ang Mo Kio GRC MP questioned whether the decision to stagger the rise had “turbocharged” inflation and probed the necessity of the tax increase, asking if alternative revenue sources were explored before raising taxes.

He also raised concerns on the ground about both affordability and accessibility in housing, and whether current policies have sufficiently managed public expectations and demand.

Highlighting the influence of foreign buyers on property prices, he asked whether more could have been done earlier to shield local buyers from external market pressures. The government’s effectiveness in balancing housing supply and demand was also brought into question.

Mr Singh said that the aborted sale of NTUC Income Insurance to German conglomerate Allianz could also be a controversial issue that matters to voters.

Reflecting concerns over whether the labour movement had adequately protected Singaporeans’ interests, he indicated Singaporeans are seeking more accountability and transparency and asking whether the right decisions were made at the top.

Separating politics from religion or foreign interference is another issue that Mr Singh foresees may matter to voters. He flagged the potential influence of foreign actors in local politics as well as concerns that some parties’ engagement with religious leaders could risk compromising Singapore’s secular values and potentially sow division in Singapore’s diverse, multi-religious society.

The retired politician added that an issue that voters might be looking at could be how the ruling party responds to the potential consequences of losing experienced ministers in Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs). He indicated voters could be weighing whether a significant loss of ministers could affect policy continuity and stability or whether having more opposition voices to provide alternative ideas would be more beneficial.

Mr Singh’s list of concerns comes at a critical juncture as parties make their final appeals to voters ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched election.

This is not the first time Mr Singh has discussed these issues during this campaign period. Speaking with the Yah Lah But podcast earlier this month, he had said:

“I think for the PAP in these elections, it is not just going to be ‘trust me I’m going to be able to solve the housing problem and cost of living problem.’ That’s not going to work anymore.”

He added that he feels it is “good to have opposition in parliament coming up with ideas” but added that he felt he was “more opposition than the opposition” when he was in Parliament at the same time as JB Jeyaretnam and Chiam See Tong.

Mr Singh stood out among his colleagues when he was in Parliament. In 2013, he excused himself from the chamber when Parliament voted for the unpopular 6.9 million population white paper. He would have had to vote “yes” together with the other PAP MPs if he was in the chamber, as the party whip wasn’t removed.

Shortly thereafter, the veteran politician publicly advocated that the party whip should be removed when Parliament votes on major policies. He was still a PAP MP when he made this call.

Since his retirement from politics, many Singaporeans have praised Mr Singh for his outspoken and critical views on a number of issues and his bravery in speaking out against the authorities when he feels conflicted about an issue.

The next two days will be the final days for campaigning before the Cooling Off Day blanket falls on May 2, preceding the election on May 3.