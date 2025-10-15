// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Deposit Photos (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Increase despite frequency of breakdowns.’ S’poreans dismayed at upcoming 9-10 cent hike for MRT & bus fares

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Public Transport Council (PTC) announced on Tuesday (Oct 14) that the card fare for adults on public buses and trains will go up by 9 to 10 cents from Dec 27.

For cash fares, the increase will be 20 cents for adults and other commuters, 10 cents for seniors and people with disabilities, and five cents for students.

PTC acknowledged that living costs remain a concern for Singaporeans. However, it noted that the 5 per cent overall fare increase is under the maximum allowable fare adjustment quantum of 14.4 per cent. It is also lower than the 6 per cent fare increase in 2024.

Janet Ang, who chairs the PTC, pointed out that while considering the public transport fare hike for more than seven million commuters every day, other factors were taken into account, such as the salaries of public transport workers, as well as higher costs of operations and maintenance.

The government is also providing an additional subsidy of over S$200 million next year, on top of yearly operating subsidies of $2 billion for public transport and additional government funding of close to S$1 billion from 2024 to 2032 for the Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme.

See also  Why Aunty put her trolley bag on bus seat? — Singaporeans divided about an elderly woman scolding passengers wanting to sit beside her

“This additional government subsidy will help to moderate the fare increase, while still accounting for the higher costs of public transport provision,” PTC said.

Additionally, card fares for short journeys of up to 3.2 km remain unchanged. PTC said that over a third of journeys paying concession fares are 3.2 km or less, and will benefit from fares kept at the same level.”

The full announcement from PTC, including details concerning support for lower-income households and the reduced cost of monthly passes, may be found here.

In light of recent train disruptions, Singaporeans were none too happy with the announcement and expressed their dismay online.

“Increase despite frequency of breakdowns,” a Facebook user noted.

“What’s good about this? Nobody can say anything,” wrote another.

Others pointed out that the public fares have gone up two years in a row.

A Reddit user wrote, “Man, I wish I could get 5 per cent salary increases yearly. Instead, we get fare hikes.”

See also  Man threatened to circulate ex-girlfriend's nude photos

Writing in the same vein, another noted, “Planned (emphasis on planned and not actual) salary increment for 2026 is only 4.3 per cent according to surveys. Salary increment can’t even keep up with the train fare increment. Haiz, I’m not working hard enough and am not hungry enough.”

“If they can break down 0 per cent of the time, they should take the maximum increase; if they break down even once, their increase should be strictly pegged to inflation,” a commenter opined.

Other netizens implied they would be all right with price hikes “as long as we get more reliable transport for the long run”. /TISG

Read also: S’porean asks: When was the last time a Transport Minister took the MRT during peak hours?

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

DBS named world’s best AI bank in Global Finance Awards

SINGAPORE: DBS was named the world’s best artificial intelligence...

‘The offer failed’: Ex-banking professional says former boss sabotaged his job application

SINGAPORE: A former banking professional in Singapore claimed on...

Senior employee seeks advice after SMU fresh grads refuse to join Friday drinks or weekend events

SINGAPORE: A senior employee at an American MNC has...

Singapore’s curated F&B, luxury, and specialised services remain resilient as international brands snap up vacant F&B outlets

SINGAPORE: Vacated food and beverage (F&B) spaces are being...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //