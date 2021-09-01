COMPLAINT | Inconsiderate passenger leaves fruit peels on bus

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After seeing fruit peels carelessly discarded by another passenger on a bus, a member of the public took to Reddit, a popular social news website and forum, to question why some people act in such an inconsiderate manner.



The netizen posted a photo of the litter left behind in a subreddit known as “r/singapore”. In the photo, fruit peels could be seen lying in the corner of a seat. The fruits appeared to be Long Kong fruits, otherwise known as Langsat, Lanzones, Duku, or Dokong fruits. A bit of remaining flesh could also be seen among the peels.

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and comments on the passenger’s inconsiderate behaviour.

A few netizens took the chance to call out those who cut and trim their nails on buses as well as at workplaces.

At first, a netizen was convinced that the fruit peels seen in the photograph were actually garlic instead, and were rather confused by the other comments.

Seeing that the fruits were Long Kong fruits, a netizen remarked that the perpetrator was an older person, citing his observation that nobody under the age of forty purchased the fruit.

After noticing that Singaporeans generally seem unwilling to confront others who exhibit inconsiderate behaviour, a netizen remarked that Singaporeans seem less confrontational than citizens in other countries. Instead, those in Singapore appear to have a tendency to speak up about the issue online.

In response, another netizen expressed that they previously did try to approach those who acted out. However, a lot of times, those that he confronted would react rudely. “Telling them they are wrong doesn’t wake them up suddenly to do good,” they explained.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG.

