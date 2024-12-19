;
Entertainment

In ‘When The Phone Rings’, Yoo Yeon Seok attends to Chae Soo Bin’s recuperation following her accident

ByLydia Koh

December 19, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Yoo Yeon Seok becomes Chae Soo Bin’s devoted guardian in When the Phone Rings!

Adapted from a popular web novel, the series follows Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), a couple in a marriage of convenience, as their relationship takes a romantic turn after receiving a threatening phone call.

Photo: Instagram/MBC Drama

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sa Eon uncovered that Hee Joo herself was the blackmailer. Though initially stunned, he came to understand her genuine feelings, which were rooted in care and affection. This realization led him to show his love for her more openly.

However, the story took a dramatic twist during a hiking trip when Hee Joo was pushed off a cliff. Desperate to find her, Sa Eon raced towards her signal flare. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter after the show finished on a thrilling cliffhanger.

Capturing the audience’s hearts

New stills for the upcoming episode show Sa Eon by Hee Joo’s side as she recovers. His exhausted expression reveals his deep concern for her, moving viewers with his heartfelt dedication. Sa Eon embraces his role as a caring husband, tending to Hee Joo with tenderness. Moments like him carrying her to bed or drying her hair showcase their growing bond, capturing the audience’s hearts.

See also  When The Phone Rings: Heo Nam Jun and Chae Soo Bin reunite years after graduating from college

Meanwhile, Hee Joo is perplexed when Sa Eon moves his belongings into her hospital room, hinting he knows about her role as the blackmailer. Her unease contrasts with Sa Eon’s knowing gaze, heightening curiosity about his next steps.

Adding to the tension, it’s revealed that Hee Joo’s fall wasn’t an accident but a deliberate act, setting up an even more gripping storyline.

Catch the next episode of When the Phone Rings on Dec 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

The gifted South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok is well-known for his compelling performances and wide range of roles. He made his acting debut in 2003 with a small role in the film Oldboy, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he resumed his acting career in earnest.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

The new drama starring Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon is ready to air

December 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

TWICE’s Tzuyu declares her love for IU and extends an invitation to go on a date with her

December 17, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Na In Woo’s animal hospital in ‘Motel California’ employs Choi Hee Jin as rookie veterinarian

December 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Digital banks in Singapore surge in revenue but sink deeper into losses as profit proves elusive

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.