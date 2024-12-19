KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Yoo Yeon Seok becomes Chae Soo Bin’s devoted guardian in When the Phone Rings!

Adapted from a popular web novel, the series follows Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), a couple in a marriage of convenience, as their relationship takes a romantic turn after receiving a threatening phone call.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sa Eon uncovered that Hee Joo herself was the blackmailer. Though initially stunned, he came to understand her genuine feelings, which were rooted in care and affection. This realization led him to show his love for her more openly.

However, the story took a dramatic twist during a hiking trip when Hee Joo was pushed off a cliff. Desperate to find her, Sa Eon raced towards her signal flare. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter after the show finished on a thrilling cliffhanger.

Capturing the audience’s hearts

New stills for the upcoming episode show Sa Eon by Hee Joo’s side as she recovers. His exhausted expression reveals his deep concern for her, moving viewers with his heartfelt dedication. Sa Eon embraces his role as a caring husband, tending to Hee Joo with tenderness. Moments like him carrying her to bed or drying her hair showcase their growing bond, capturing the audience’s hearts.

Meanwhile, Hee Joo is perplexed when Sa Eon moves his belongings into her hospital room, hinting he knows about her role as the blackmailer. Her unease contrasts with Sa Eon’s knowing gaze, heightening curiosity about his next steps.

Adding to the tension, it’s revealed that Hee Joo’s fall wasn’t an accident but a deliberate act, setting up an even more gripping storyline.

Catch the next episode of When the Phone Rings on Dec 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

The gifted South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok is well-known for his compelling performances and wide range of roles. He made his acting debut in 2003 with a small role in the film Oldboy, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he resumed his acting career in earnest.