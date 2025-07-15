‘In Singapore, everything works, so why does it sometimes feel like something’s missing?’

SINGAPORE: The city-state is often admired by people all over the world. The country is known for its extraordinary accomplishments: top-notch infrastructure, effective governance, low crime rates, and a solid rule of law. For most people, it’s an archetype of a well-managed society, but sometimes, people would wonder: What’s the trade-off?

This reflective question was posed by a Reddit user who has lived in Singapore and found much to respect about it, yet there is something he found unsettling.

“Everything works, but somehow it feels like life happens within boundaries — not just legal ones, but social, emotional, creative ones too… Even art and culture sometimes seemed like they were performed more than lived.”

He wasn’t criticising Singapore, he stressed, but simply asking: Do locals ever feel a kind of emotional or creative flatness? Or is this just how it appears to outsiders?

The responses were swift and meaningful.

One commenter remarked, “It’s a common expat feeling, especially if you come from non-East Asian countries.” Another user saw it differently. “Boring is good. I like boring. That means I have the time, space, and freedom to create my own excitement.”

Also, there lies the inconsistency. What one individual thinks of as flat or excessively curated, another one sees it as a valuable gift — harmony, stability, and the choice to exist without anxiety. One local clarified how his non-local spouse, while at first feeling similar emotional distance, but the longer they stayed, the spouse came to profoundly appreciate everything that Singapore has to offer.

“Safety and security breed a certain culture and mindset, and not necessarily a bad one,” they wrote. “The spontaneity you’re talking about… often comes from more chaotic and unstructured environments. It’s a double-edged sword.”

In societies where tomorrow is undefined, people may create intense, more evocative social bonds as an endurance mechanism. There’s something beautiful in that, but there’s also defenselessness, risk, and tension. By contrast, Singapore allows its residents to live without the continuous dread of unpredictability.

Another commenter further expressed a bigger outlook: “Singapore creates an environment where all the fundamental aspects of life are well taken care of. The residents are then given the liberty to pursue the life they want, as long as they do not disrupt the order of society.”

It’s a delicate sense of balance — order as opposed to impulsiveness, safety against creative autonomy. One user referred to a YouTube video where a vacationer made comparisons about living in seven global cities. According to this netizen, every place has its pros and cons: the U.S. has freedom, but safety is a problem; Europe offers quality of life, but there is limited convenience; India is affordable but messy; Australia is safe but comes with very high taxes. Eventually, she opted for Singapore, not for being the best in any single category, but for doing well in all categories.

After a while, the conversation highlighted a profound reality — every city is moulded by its exceptional past, distinct policies, unique culture, and priorities. Singapore isn’t just “any other city.” It is what it is — a deliberate design built on certainty, discipline, and distinction. For many, that might feel emotionally subdued. For others, it’s precisely what makes the city feel like home.

And maybe, just maybe, what feels like “missing” is merely something different — a softer kind of contentment.