In A Recent Interview, Lionel Messi Gives The Impression That He And Antonela Roccuzzo Wish To Have A “baby Girl” » Sportsry

In an effort to change the makeup of his team, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo have gently expressed a wish for a female to counterbalance the guys in their trio. a family, which is frequently featured in adorable Instagram moments, is not currently actively growing, but a new member may add a dash of pink to an already vibrant mix.

“We’re not trying, but I don’t know. We’ll see if a baby girl arrives,” comedian Migue said in an article from sportskeeda.com reported.

Lionel Messi, a four-time winner of the UEFA Champions League who is now thriving for MLS team Inter Miami, has assimilated into American society with ease. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner considers the transforming power of fatherhood as they go about their daily routine.

In a reference to 2015, Messi emphasized how being a father significantly changed his perspective, highlighting the fact that, despite all its glory, football isn’t the only important aspect of life.

“Being a parent has helped me grow and think that in life there are other things besides football,” an article from sportskeeda.com reported.

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentina’s World Cup victor Lionel Messi, had a wonderful response

Lionel Messi’s family stood out amid the splendor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, shining a light on his valiant path. Messi, the adored Argentina captain, cemented his place in World Cup history by leading La Albiceleste to an extraordinary win in Qatar.

Messi’s devoted spouse Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids were present to see him embark on this epic journey. Messi’s performance earned him the Golden Ball title, cementing his status as a football legend and a family man, with seven magnificent goals and three brilliant assists in seven games.

