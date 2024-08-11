;
In the Hood

“Implementation without consideration for elderly” — Commuters say the old MRT directional displays were more user-friendly than newer ones

ByYoko Nicole

August 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: An MRT passenger took to social media on Saturday (Aug 10) to express dismay about the enhanced transit signage system at Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) MRT stations.

In a post on the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore,’ the passenger pointed out that the enhanced signage system on the TEL line, which uses numbers, is more complex.

This system requires passengers to frequently check the display boards for directions, which can be cumbersome and confusing.

In contrast, the directional displays on the older MRT lines are much clearer and allow passengers to find their way without constantly needing to refer to additional information.

Photo: FB/ Complaint Singapore

Ms Goh Mui Mui, the senior manager for architecture at the Land Transport Authority (LTA), explained to CNA in 2022 that the enhanced signage system was designed to make it easier for commuters to navigate the rail network. 

The new system highlights exit-related elements in bright yellow for better visibility and uses numbers instead of letters to ensure universal understanding. According to Ms Goh, numerals were chosen because they are easily recognized across different languages and local dialects.

See also  Netizens complain after train fills with white smoke, call out minister for promising reliability

Despite these intentions, it appears that not all commuters, especially the elderly, are pleased with the changes. Under the post in Complaint Singapore, a few of them expressed that the signages is not as straightforward or effective as intended.

One netizen remarked, “Implementation without consideration for Elderly.”

Another commented, “Old directions much better than new directions. Easy for senior elderly to see the directions to get to the exit to the location.” 

A third netizen shared, “Yes, prefer old school, newer one not user friendly, wake up LTA/MRT.”

Read also: Singaporean finds new MRT chimes too loud and annoying

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

In the Hood

Commuter says an uncle yelled at an NSman on a bus because he expected him to help with wheelchair ramp, asks Singaporeans, “Why are NSmen treated so badly?”

November 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Woman worried after 88 yo grandma’s room becomes ‘dangerously slippery’ due to downstairs neighbour’s aircon

November 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

“They actually sliced the bread into 2 now,” Hospital Kopitiam serves up a toast-ally disappointing surprise

November 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Asia

Gen Z workers prioritize ‘stable income and personal achievement’—Ateneo study reveals

November 16, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Technology

Singapore struggles with AI adoption as workers reluctant to reskill—JobStreet report

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

SIA Group passenger traffic up 7.4% YoY, and cargo loads rise 20.2% in Oct 2024

November 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

A surge in credit card fraud involving foreign syndicates targets Singapore retailers

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.