Immigration and Checkpoints Authority seized 200 counterfeit items

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) have recently busted two smuggling cases which involved fake goods, and confiscated more than 220 counterfeit items from two arriving containers.

In a Facebook post made by the ICA, officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station discovered the two separate attempts to enter Singapore via inbound cargo containers. It was stated that both containers were targeted based on information received from ICA”s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

As stated in the post, one of the cases revealed that on March 16, 2026, ICA Image Analysts noticed anomalies in the scanned image of a container, which prompted further checking. More than 180 pieces of suspected counterfeit goods were uncovered.

The other case stated that on March 18, 2026, the ICA Image Analysts also noticed anomalies in another scanned image of a container, and more than 40 pieces of fake items were retrieved.

Both of these cases were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

With this, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what happened. One netizen commended ICA by saying that the authorities did a great job. However, another netizen still claimed that many are still selling counterfeit goods on online selling platforms like Carousell.