Iman Fandi, daughter of Fandi Ahmad, set to drop debut single on Feb 19

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Upcoming singer-songwriter Iman Fandi, the daughter of local football star Fandi Ahmad, will be releasing her debut single Timeframe on Feb 19.

She has officially signed on with Universal Music Singapore as their new artist and we couldn’t be more excited for her!

According to 8days.sg, Iman herself wrote her debut single Timeframe, which was produced by Flightsch, the Singaporean hip-hop star, and mixed by John Hanes, a multi-Grammy-winning engineer.

- Advertisement -

In case you haven’t heard, Hanes is renowned for his work with The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. (Not to mention that Fandi’s music is inspired by Beyoncé, Rihanna and The Weeknd.)

Iman made a heartfelt statement about her new career as a singer, writing and producing music to remind listeners that they are heard and will never be alone.

“This empathy comes from a place of empowerment and determination: I want to be better. I also want to branch out and explore territories outside Asia. I love experimenting and trying new things and I feel that being signed to the biggest label in the world will push me to do my very best — and more.” added Iman.

Iman will be co-hosting 987FM‘s The Shock Circuit with Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez from 5pm to 6pm from Feb 22 to Feb 26 to promote her new song.

If you’re feeling excited, Timeframe is already available for pre-saving on all music streaming platforms.

Iman’s singing debut began after she was featured on a Covid-19-inspired track, Stay Home, with various artistes including Yung Raja, Aisyah Aziz and Shigga Shay.

She’s the only daughter of Fandi Ahmad and retired model Wendy Jacobs. The middle child in the Fandi family, she has four brothers — Ifan, Ikhsan, Ilhan and Iryan.

The singer-songwriter is also an influencer, model and actress. Back in 2019, she was awarded a role in Mediacorp’s high school drama series, Emerald Hill High.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: