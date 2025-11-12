‘I’m willing take a fresh grad pay’: Singapore tech jobseeker with 3 years of experience struggles after a year without work

SINGAPORE: One jobseeker is seemingly starting to lose hope after spending an entire year searching for work with no success.

On Tuesday (Nov 11), he shared his frustration on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, saying that even with a bachelor’s degree from Nanyang Technological University, two internships under his belt, and three years of hands-on experience in data science, he still hasn’t been able to land a stable role since being retrenched last year.

“I have been applying for countless new jobs in my field, but to no avail. I either get ghosted or rejected,” he wrote. “And sometimes I even get rejected after doing a take-home test—aka free labour—which I spend so much time and effort on. I just wanted to prove myself and succeed, but I’m not even given the chance to do so now.”

The man also mentioned that his salary expectations are far from unreasonable. “All I’m asking for is a fresh grad entry-level job with fresh grad pay in my field; that’s all,” he wrote. “I’m willing to lower my salary expectations to that of a fresh grad’s starting pay and take on a fresh grad role, and still to no avail. Surely that’s not much to ask for.”

He went on to say that the tech industry now feels divided. According to him, those who managed to hold on to their jobs appear to be doing well, enjoying stable positions and decent pay, while those who were retrenched or never managed to break into the field are facing a “much harsher life.”

“I feel you, boss; it’s nearly 2 years now for me.”