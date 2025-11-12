‘I’m willing take a fresh grad pay’: Singapore tech jobseeker with 3 years of experience struggles after a year without work

SINGAPORE: One jobseeker is seemingly starting to lose hope after spending an entire year searching for work with no success.
On Tuesday (Nov 11), he shared his frustration on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, saying that even with a bachelor’s degree from Nanyang Technological University, two internships under his belt, and three years of hands-on experience in data science, he still hasn’t been able to land a stable role since being retrenched last year.
“I have been applying for countless new jobs in my field, but to no avail. I either get ghosted or rejected,” he wrote. “And sometimes I even get rejected after doing a take-home test—aka free labour—which I spend so much time and effort on. I just wanted to prove myself and succeed, but I’m not even given the chance to do so now.”
The man also mentioned that his salary expectations are far from unreasonable. “All I’m asking for is a fresh grad entry-level job with fresh grad pay in my field; that’s all,” he wrote. “I’m willing to lower my salary expectations to that of a fresh grad’s starting pay and take on a fresh grad role, and still to no avail. Surely that’s not much to ask for.”
He went on to say that the tech industry now feels divided. According to him, those who managed to hold on to their jobs appear to be doing well, enjoying stable positions and decent pay, while those who were retrenched or never managed to break into the field are facing a “much harsher life.”
“I feel you, boss; it’s nearly 2 years now for me.”
His post struck a chord with many Redditors, who empathised with his struggles and shared their own experiences in the tough tech job market.
One Redditor wrote, “Hang in there. I am in tech and have been on the job search for the past 7 months. Mid-level, and it’s been a very tough job market. It seems like no one wants to hire.”
Another shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I feel you, boss; it’s nearly 2 years now for me, same situation.”
A third added, “Same, 3 years of job hunting in tech only to get ghosted many times; now I just work part-time while continuing to apply.”
Some even shared how they had to take drastic measures. One user explained that because he couldn’t secure an offer in Singapore, he eventually accepted a role abroad. He also reached out to offer support, telling the jobseeker, “DM me if you want to vent or if I can support you in any way.”
Alongside sharing their stories, several Redditors offered practical advice to help improve his chances. One suggested, “Do interviews with friends and get their honest feedback. Data science has always been hyped, and the demand for roles is not high. Research well which roles are evergreen and still safe from AI and recession.”
In other news, a domestic helper took to social media to vent that her employer has been constantly dumping long lists of household chores on her late at night, especially on weekends when she isn’t in charge of putting the child to bed.
Posting anonymously in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper Facebook group on Monday (Nov 3), she said she wanted to leave her current employer but couldn’t because they refused to give her a release paper.
Read more: Maid claims employer still gives her chores around 10 PM and threatens to send her home if she resigns