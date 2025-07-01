‘I’m pretty sad’ — Ons Jabeur became emotional before first-round Wimbledon exit due to injury 

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: Ons Jabeur, a Tunisian tennis star who reached back-to-back Wimbledon finals in 2022 and 2023, was forced to make an early exit from the same tournament this season during her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova.

The 30-year-old athlete was emotional before retiring from the match as injury cut short her campaign. This unexpected exit is a surprise not only for Jabeur but for the fans as well, as she was known to be a consistent contender for the Wimbledon title in recent years.

The athlete lamented: “I wasn’t expecting not to feel good. I have been practising pretty well the last few days, but I guess these things happen.”

She added, “I’m pretty sad. Doesn’t really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it was a very tough season for me. I hope I can feel better.”

Jabeur’s season performance

During her first-round match at Wimbledon, Jabeur needed medical assistance as the first set began. After only 26 minutes of play, the athlete left the court and covered her face with a towel as she returned.

After the medical check-up, Jabeur returned to the match but lost the first set with a score of 7-5. The athlete tried to continue the match in the second set but fell behind with a score of 2-0 before deciding to retire from the match.

This early exit from Wimbledon follows various injury setbacks that have hindered her career since 2024. Back then, she was forced to retire from the 2024 U.S. Open due to a shoulder injury. That also ended her season early.

In 2025, she made a comeback at the Australian Open but was eliminated in the third round. She later struggled with a leg injury at the 2025 Miami Open.

With these physical concerns, she dropped to No. 59 in the WTA standings — a steep decline from her No. 2 ranking in 2022.

On social media, The Tennis Letter shared the unfortunate news: “Ons Jabeur retires from her match against Viktoriya Tomova at Wimbledon… Awful to see this.”

The post also stated: “A 2-time Wimbledon finalist who’s had some of her most emotional times on a tennis court at this event… She just can’t get her body healthy… Hopefully, better times are coming.”

Netizens commented on the post and remarked, “Second withdrawal this season, after Miami,” “It’s so heartbreaking to see Ons going through bad phase, hope for a injury free season soon,” “That’s such a sad exit from Wimbledon,” and “Sorry for her, but maybe it’s time to listen to her body (and mind) and retire.”