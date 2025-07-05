‘I’m on no-pay leave’: Singaporean worker torn over quitting or staying after being sidelined without notice

SINGAPORE: It began with an earnest Reddit post — a corporate worker in the world of P.R. sharing a truthful depiction of her current, undefined reality. She was once excited to have a job in a creative ad agency, where her work felt more like passion, and a positive obsession, than a salary. But like so many workers in today’s choppy economy, her dream job landed on a rocky road.

“Quiet layoffs” had already swept through the office, and while her name didn’t appear on the formal list of axed employees, she could feel the squeeze. Routine duties from several laid-off officemates gradually landed on her plate. Then came the ultimate spiral: she was ordered to go on an indeterminate “no-pay leave.” No compensation package, not even a tiny clarification. And definitely, there were no “next steps.” Just a gracious push to the exit.

Then she asks: “Do I push for a formal retrenchment? Accept the leave and job hunt on the side? Quit and make a clean break? Or should I propose freelance work to stay in the industry loop?”

The internet, often a muddled combination of memes and clatter, showed up in an unexpectedly human way. Commentaries swamped, from related professionals, job searchers, and armchair theorists, each providing advice and offering empathy.

“Treat the job hunt like a job”

One Redditor advised that she make a rock-hard strategy: “If you’ve got savings, take a week to clear your head—maybe even travel. Then come back with a focused plan and timeline for your job search. Without structure, you’ll spiral. If money’s tight, a part-time gig can bridge the gap.”

“Any job is a learning job”

Another weighed in, reminding her not to turn her nose up at temporary work: “Do part-time. Any kind. You’ll learn, stay occupied, and who knows? Opportunities often hide in the unlikeliest places.”

“The grass isn’t always greener”

A long-term jobless user delivered a stirring reality: “When I was working, I wanted a break. Now I have one… and I miss working. The grass always looks greener. But sometimes, you’ve just got to find comfort in the pasture you’re lying on.”

“You are not just your job title”

Others prompted her to look beyond professional labels: “Your value isn’t tied to employment. If you weren’t let go for performance reasons, bet on yourself. If you need to breathe, do it. Side gigs like food delivery can bring income and fitness. Reconnect with life. Cook a meal for your family.”

“Get practical, stay positive”

An ex-hiring manager chimed in with a shrewd piece of advice: “Seek government help, upskill through conversion courses. Structure your day. Two hours of job search, then learn something new, exercise, or unwind. Employers look for positivity and a growth mindset. Let that shine in interviews.”

Her post hit a nerve because it’s a narrative many can identify themselves with — one foot in a vocation you hold dear, while the other foot is stepping into the unknown.

As dismissals swell inaudibly across businesses, more professionals are finding themselves in the same boat —doing everything right, yet incessantly suspended by economics.

Whether she turns to freelance work, endures belt-tightening, or gets into something totally new, her story is an appropriate reminder that occupations aren’t one-track. Sometimes, the best insights stem from unfamiliar people on the internet, typing into space, eager to assist someone to land on their feet.

If your job vanishes tomorrow, would you have a strategy—or a passion—to turn to?