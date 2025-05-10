‘I’m not embarrassed’ — M’sian actress & model Zarina Anjoulie stuns fans by taking on café job

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: In a report by World of Buzz, Malaysian actress and model Zarina Anjoulie unveiled something surprising for her fans —she now serves customers at a well-known sandwich store.

Following a video of her becoming viral, netizens were shocked by the reveal. Zarina saw the reactions online and replied to what they were saying.

Zarina said there’s no shame in being a server, as long as you earn an honest living and it is not illegal. In her latest Instagram post, she mentioned that you don’t see her in as many movies and TV shows these days. And in the caption, she said it’s a bit sad that she’s not getting many job offers or good reviews anymore.

TikTok appearance

Zarina’s last acting gig was in 2024. She played a minor role in the Malaysian horror-comedy movie Don Dukun. While on duty, she is allowed to perform live on TikTok, which increases her earnings marginally.

Being a single mother, Zarina’s got kids to look after. So, she’s not at all embarrassed about her decision to work at the café, while the acting jobs aren’t pouring in right now. She’s doing what she needs to do for her family.

“I’m not embarrassed, as long as it’s a Halal job. I’m a single mother; I have to do what I need to take care of my kids. Pray for me, and do drop by to support me!”

Zarina even uses her TikTok live videos to help at the café. She showed the food they sell and explained why some of the items on the menu might cost a little bit more. It sounds like she’s really getting involved and helping promote the business. The actress occasionally posted glimpses into her work life on social media.

Grateful to the café chain

Zarina is also grateful to the café chain. She thanked them for giving her a way to earn a living.

Zarina Anjoulie binti Mohamad Tahir, often known simply as Zarina Anjoulie or by her nickname “Anju,” is a Malaysian actress and businesswoman. She first gained public attention through her roles in various Malaysian television dramas and films.

She started her acting career in the mid-2000s and became known for her roles in Malay-language dramas and movies.

Outspoken and controversial

Zarina Anjoulie has a rather outspoken and sometimes controversial public image. She’s known for being direct and sharing her opinions on social media, which has garnered a significant following and led to some public disagreements.

Beyond acting, she has also ventured into the business world, particularly in the beauty and health industry, with her own line of products.

She is quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she often shares updates about her life, work, and opinions. This has been a significant part of maintaining her visibility and connecting with her audience.