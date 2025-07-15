‘I’m done being an NPC’: Why so many Singaporeans feel trapped in their own game

SINGAPORE: In a viral post on r/askSingapore, an HR professional recounted a conversation with a departing employee who said something painfully honest:

“I feel like an NPC — a non-playable character — just going through the motions.”

This wasn’t a dramatic resignation. The man had been a quiet, reliable employee for six years, earning steady raises from S$4,200 to S$7,200. He lived modestly, spent frugally, and had no pressing financial burden, and yet, when the CEO’s son joined as a management trainee, he saw something that struck a deeper chord: “No matter how hard I work, my end point will always be someone else’s starting line.”

It was never about money. It was about meaning.

The 9-6 dilemma

While some Redditors pointed out that Singaporeans do have agency over their personal lives, others noted the constraints that make those hours feel hollow. Work-life balance is eroding, not just in time but in spirit.

In Singapore, we work an average of 45 hours a week — one of the highest globally before factoring in overtime. According to national statistics, on average, we now sleep just 6.8 hours per night, making us one of the most sleep-deprived developed nations. The median commuting time has also jumped to 60 minutes, up from 50 a decade ago.

So when work eats into sleep and transit eats into life, what’s left of the “life” part of work-life balance?

As one commenter who’s lived in the UK and Canada put it:

“Singapore is amazing indoors — libraries, gyms, theatres, but we lack nature accessibility, affordable spontaneity, and time. Even if I want to do more, the heat, cost, and exhaustion all get in the way.”

The NPC metaphor hits a nerve

Calling oneself an NPC isn’t just internet slang. It’s a cry from a generation feeling disconnected — not just from work, but from the promise that hard work leads to upward mobility or personal fulfilment.

The Singaporean social compact, long premised on meritocracy and striving, is being quietly questioned — not in protest, but in weary resignation. When someone feels that success isn’t a ladder but a loop, it’s not burnout alone they face. It’s narrative collapse.

Where do we go from here?

We don’t lack entertainment or infrastructure. What we lack may be permission — to pause, to breathe, to reimagine identity beyond performance metrics.

If we want people to stop feeling like NPCs, the answer isn’t always a higher salary or a Friday team lunch. It’s autonomy. It’s ownership. It’s the belief that life isn’t just about being productive, but being present.