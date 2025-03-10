Sports

Iga Swiatek says she’s “not threatened” as she advances to the last 16 at Indian Wells

ByAiah Bathan

March 10, 2025

CALIFORNIA: Top player Iga Swiatek said she does not “feel threatened” after her impressive performance at the Indian Wells. 

For the second match in a row at the WTA 1000 event in California, the world No. 2 athlete only lost two games. She recently won against Dayana Yastremska with a final scoreline of 6-0, 6-2, to reach the last 16. Swiatek won the first 10 games before Yamtemska got on the board, and the 23-year-old needed just over an hour to secure her place in the next round. 

The Polish player has not won a title in the 2025 season yet, but she remains hopeful and confident. She expressed: “I know that I’m in a good place, and I’m going the right way,” Swiatek said. “So I feel pretty pumped up. But on the other hand, calm because I don’t feel that I’m threatened.” 

She added: “I know how it feels like. I don’t know how it looks because I’m not even watching usually these matches where I played perfectly, because there is not much to change or analyse.” 

Swiatek’s current performances

Swiatek defeated Caroline Garcia with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-0 in a dominant performance to kick off her Indian Wells campaign. She also did not face a breakpoint against Yastremska. 

Next, she will play against No. 15 seed Karolina Muchova for a spot in the quarterfinals as she aims for her record third title. 

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “Moving on ➡️ @bnpparibasopen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iga Świątek (@iga.swiatek)

