Sports

Iga Swiatek receives extra security after abusive fan incident at the Miami Open

ByAiah Bathan

March 28, 2025

Iga Swiatek has been given increased security at the Miami Open after being targeted by a male fan at the WTA 1000 event. 

The man yelled personal insults at the 23-year-old tennis star during a practice session.  BBC Sport reported that the man had a history of sending abusive messages to Swiatek online before arriving in Miami, where he later attacked her in person, 

A spokesperson for Swiatek said: “Security is a top priority…We monitor the network to catch these types of issues. Constructive criticism is one thing, and threats, hate speech or even disturbance during training is another – this cannot be condoned.” 

“We reported the matter to the tournament organiser, as well as to the WTA, which reacted immediately and took additional precautions, such as additional security, for which we are very grateful,” the spokesperson added. 

The Miami Open spokesman said: “We take the safety and security of all players and tournament attendees extremely seriously… We constantly evaluate any potential threats and take every measure to respond appropriately. To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, we do not disclose the details of our security operations.” 

See also  Iga Swiatek says she's "not threatened" as she advances to the last 16 at Indian Wells

Stalkers in women’s tennis events 

Swiatek was abused after a similar event at last month’s Dubai Tennis Championship, where Britain’s Emma Raducanu was targeted by a male stalker showing “fixated behaviour”. Due to this, the athlete appeared shaken during her second-round defeat against Karolina Muchova. The man was then given a restraining order and prohibited from attending WTA Tour events.

In a social media post shared by a Jamaican radio station, Nationwide 90FM, a netizen commented on this issue and said: “Hope he got banned just like Emma Radecanu’s stalker.”

Iga Swiatek was recently defeated 6-2, 7-5 by young athlete Alexandra Eala in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Teenager Alexandra Eala makes history as first Filipina to reach WTA semi-final

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup: Singapore men’s team aims for top-eight finish

March 27, 2025 Khalis Rifhan
Asia Sports

Messi magic in Asia: Argentina football team to come to Singapore and India

March 27, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Sports

Teenager Alexandra Eala makes history as first Filipina to reach WTA semi-final

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Singapore News

63,000 public healthcare staff to get up to 7% pay rise, but netizens voice tax and manpower concerns

March 28, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Iga Swiatek receives extra security after abusive fan incident at the Miami Open

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Singapore News

Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Johor checkpoints over Hari Raya long weekend – Here’s how to get there smoothly

March 28, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.