‘If you’ve never failed, you’ve never been tested.’ Apple recruiters warn that ‘perfect’ resumes signal fragility

Apparently, you don’t need a “pristine” resume to get into Apple. In fact, having a gap year may just be what will welcome you to Apple’s doors.

In an Instagram short video, Konstantin Reels, who shares daily “uncomfortable truths,” said Apple recruiters use what they call a “distance travelled” metric when assessing candidates.

The term was coined by Freada Kapor Klein of Kapor Capital over two decades ago, referring to what someone has accomplished in relation to where they started, according to the interview practice platform interviewing.io.

For example, someone who dropped out of state school and worked the graveyard shift at an Amazon warehouse, all while trying to teach himself Python at night, could outweigh a candidate from an Ivy League school.

Another example would be someone with a gap year in their resume because they blew their savings on a failed startup.

This, as the post by Konstantin says, just suggests the candidate travelled a massive “psychological distance” — something big tech companies pay serious money for because they “don’t shatter when the chaos hits.”

The interview practice platform also said that these candidates who constantly had to “punch above their weight” tend to keep doing so, something that is hard to teach in the workplace.

A “pristine resume” is a “giant red flag” for emotional fragility, Konstantin’s post adds, noting, “If you have never failed, you have never been tested.”

So, don’t try to hide that gap year, as it might be the only thing distinguishing you from thousands of other job seekers hoping to get into the world’s most valuable brand. /TISG

Read also: Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Chinese developers’ creativity as ‘second to none’