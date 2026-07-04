// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 4, 2026
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Magnific (formerly Freepik/for illustration purposes only) )
Singapore News
1 min.Read

‘If your boss screams at you, leave’: Singaporeans share career lessons learned the hard way

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: There is often a great deal of pressure when someone is about to start a profession and build a career in the job market. Many people also have different experiences that they want to share, and these can either serve as a motivation or become a distraction to others. 

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “What is something you wish someone told you earlier in your career?”

Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions to answer the question. Some believe that it is not normal to have a toxic boss and that no one in the workplace is truly irreplaceable.

“The minute your boss starts screaming in front of everyone, which includes clients/others, time to walk away. It eats you mentally without you yourself realising it, and you’ll end up questioning your worth,” a netizen declared. 

Another netizen suggested: “Don’t say how you really feel. No matter what. No matter who.” This gained a response from another commenter, agreeing that nobody in the workplace is a friend, and people are only there for the paycheck. 

Moreover, a netizen also pointed out that loyalties to companies are fake, and stated: “Document everything, always negotiate, and quietly job hunt once you feel weird vibes. Managers change, budgets change, friendships don’t protect you.”

In relation to this, some also encouraged that everyone must have a plan B and that they should always look after their well-being first. 

“Working hard doesn’t guarantee results nor rewards. Also, take care of yourself and your real family,” a comment concluded. 

Indeed, work can be so hard, and many lessons are being learned when people from all types of industries go through it themselves. Even if the workplace can be toxic at times, many netizens left a reminder that one’s health is more important than work—people should prioritise taking care of themselves, and they should be physically, emotionally, and mentally prepared for the changes that might happen in the course of their careers.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

‘Everything gets photographed and posted nowadays’: Netizens react to complaint about woman and dog

On Facebook, netizens reacted to one complaint about a woman sitting on a swing with a dog on her lap.
Singapore News

Almost 80% of Singaporeans with anxiety and depression symptoms did not seek professional help: Duke-NUS study

A survey of 350 adults conducted by Duke-NUS Medical School showed that 77% of respondents experiencing anxiety or depression had not sought help from professionals such as psychiatrists or psychol...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks