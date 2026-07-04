‘If your boss screams at you, leave’: Singaporeans share career lessons learned the hard way

SINGAPORE: There is often a great deal of pressure when someone is about to start a profession and build a career in the job market. Many people also have different experiences that they want to share, and these can either serve as a motivation or become a distraction to others.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “What is something you wish someone told you earlier in your career?”

Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions to answer the question. Some believe that it is not normal to have a toxic boss and that no one in the workplace is truly irreplaceable.

“The minute your boss starts screaming in front of everyone, which includes clients/others, time to walk away. It eats you mentally without you yourself realising it, and you’ll end up questioning your worth,” a netizen declared.

Another netizen suggested: “Don’t say how you really feel. No matter what. No matter who.” This gained a response from another commenter, agreeing that nobody in the workplace is a friend, and people are only there for the paycheck.

Moreover, a netizen also pointed out that loyalties to companies are fake, and stated: “Document everything, always negotiate, and quietly job hunt once you feel weird vibes. Managers change, budgets change, friendships don’t protect you.”

In relation to this, some also encouraged that everyone must have a plan B and that they should always look after their well-being first.

“Working hard doesn’t guarantee results nor rewards. Also, take care of yourself and your real family,” a comment concluded.

Indeed, work can be so hard, and many lessons are being learned when people from all types of industries go through it themselves. Even if the workplace can be toxic at times, many netizens left a reminder that one’s health is more important than work—people should prioritise taking care of themselves, and they should be physically, emotionally, and mentally prepared for the changes that might happen in the course of their careers.