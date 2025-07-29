// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
‘If not Singapore, where?’ — Redditor questions whether other options would be truly worth it

By A. Aman

Singapore: A user posted on the popular subreddit among Singaporean netizens, r/askSingapore, reflecting on their return from a holiday. They ended up asking where others would choose to live if it were outside of Singapore, and whether that option would truly be worth it. The Redditor mentioned that the question likely arose from burnout, noting that “maybe the grass is greener [on the other side].” They also shared that they never imagined falling in love with a place other than Singapore, turning to Reddit to see what other netizens were thinking.

One user commented that working in a country is very different from visiting it as a tourist. They pointed out that Japan, in general, is a place Singaporeans love to visit, but if given the choice to live there, not many would actually want to.

Another user suggested that instead of relocating, it might be better to live in Singapore and travel frequently to experience all four seasons and gain exposure to different cultures, especially since Singapore is such a safe place.

So, where do Singaporeans want to move to?

The top answers were the UK, Australia, and Japan — some appreciate the slow pace of life in the UK, others value Japan’s safety, rich culture, and scenic beauty, while many are drawn to Australia’s diverse landscapes and egalitarian nature.

All in all, the best advice shared was — If you’ve found somewhere and love it, why not move there for a year or two? If you like it, stick with it. You don’t need a reason or justification from anyone else. Even if you come back, the experience enriches you as a person.

