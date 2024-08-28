SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned the public in an advisory on Monday (Aug 26) of upcoming “continuous heavy traffic” at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

ICA attributed this to the school holiday up ahead next month but added that traffic is expected to be heavy even during the run-up to the holiday, in addition to the entire holiday period from Friday, Aug 30 to Sunday the following week, Sept 8, 2024.

The authority noted a record number of more than 540,000 travellers who crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Aug 8, 2024, during the recent National Day long weekend earlier this month.

Because of tailback from Malaysia, those who travelled by car had to wait as long as three hours before they were cleared through immigration during peak periods on that date, ICA wrote in its statement, adding that travellers may consider cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving.

Those who are interested in this can check LTA’s MyTransport.SG app or the operator’s website for bus operating hours and schedules.

“Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time. We also seek their understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules, and maintain lane discipline.

ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints,” ICA added.

Everyone travelling through the checkpoints should have a passport valid for at least six months. Permanent Residents with renewed passports should ensure their Re-Entry Permit has been transferred to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders must inform the ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of changes in their passport particulars before they re-enter Singapore.

Short-term visitors, including those holding an in-principle approval for a long-term pass, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days of arriving in Singapore.

Travellers are advised not to bring in controlled or prohibited items, a list of which may be found on the ICA website. “Those who bring in such items would need to proactively declare them to our officers before being checked,” ICA added.

ICA also asks motorists to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their travels. They can do so through the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE.

Updates will also be available via the ICA’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts and local radio broadcasts on One 91.3, Kiss92, Hao 96.3, and UFM 100.3.

It also warned drivers not to cut queues, which can make traffic worse and unsafe for other drivers. Individuals who travel by car are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster immigration clearance.

ICA warned that those with foreign vehicles who cannot present a valid Autopass card or LTA’s VEP approval email and valid insurance will be ordered to return to Singapore. More details on this may be found on the LTA’s One Motoring website.

People with outstanding fines should settle them with relevant agencies; otherwise, they may be denied entry into Singapore. /TISG

