ICA warns heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during June holidays and Hari Raya Haji weekend

SINGAPORE: With the June school holidays and Hari Raya Haji long weekend fast approaching, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is warning of severe congestion at Singapore’s two land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

ICA warned in a statement that travellers can expect significantly longer waiting times at both checkpoints as traffic volumes are set to surge.

Commuters are advised to check real-time traffic updates and avoid travelling during peak hours. Those commuting during peak periods are urged to consider using public transport to ease congestion.

ICA said that the Vesak Day long weekend earlier this month was particularly busy. Between May 8 and 13, more than three million travellers crossed through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. The highest single-day volume was recorded on May 9, when over 546,000 passengers passed through the land borders.

ICA also highlighted the severe traffic on the return leg from Malaysia, where travellers entering Singapore by car faced waiting times of up to three hours during peak periods.

The authority also reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have a validity of at least six months and to refrain from bringing prohibited items across the border.

For live traffic updates and advisories, travellers are encouraged to check the ICA’s official website or follow their social media channels before setting off.