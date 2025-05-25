Sunday, May 25, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Wikipedia screengrab
Singapore News
1 min.Read

ICA warns heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during June holidays and Hari Raya Haji weekend

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: With the June school holidays and Hari Raya Haji long weekend fast approaching, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is warning of severe congestion at Singapore’s two land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

ICA warned in a statement that travellers can expect significantly longer waiting times at both checkpoints as traffic volumes are set to surge.

Commuters are advised to check real-time traffic updates and avoid travelling during peak hours. Those commuting during peak periods are urged to consider using public transport to ease congestion.

ICA said that the Vesak Day long weekend earlier this month was particularly busy. Between May 8 and 13, more than three million travellers crossed through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. The highest single-day volume was recorded on May 9, when over 546,000 passengers passed through the land borders.

- Advertisement -

ICA also highlighted the severe traffic on the return leg from Malaysia, where travellers entering Singapore by car faced waiting times of up to three hours during peak periods.

See also  'Let us remind the PAP clearly and loudly: The people come first' —Chee Soon Juan

The authority also reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have a validity of at least six months and to refrain from bringing prohibited items across the border.

For live traffic updates and advisories, travellers are encouraged to check the ICA’s official website or follow their social media channels before setting off.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Malaysia

Dynasty or Democracy? Nurul Izzah’s Comeback Sparks Uproar in PKR as Rafizi Cries Foul

Anwar Ibrahim is renowned for his out-of-the-box thinking, which...
Jobs

Job openings fall amid tight labour market, but talent shortages persist in key sectors

SINGAPORE: Job openings in Singapore have dropped nearly 17%,...

Topics

Malaysia

Dynasty or Democracy? Nurul Izzah’s Comeback Sparks Uproar in PKR as Rafizi Cries Foul

Anwar Ibrahim is renowned for his out-of-the-box thinking, which...
Jobs

Job openings fall amid tight labour market, but talent shortages persist in key sectors

SINGAPORE: Job openings in Singapore have dropped nearly 17%,...
Malaysia

Singapore express bus operators hit by Malaysian license revocations; LTA steps in to mitigate travel disruptions

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has confirmed that...
Malaysia

Seven-year-old boy nearly died after swallowing balloon at birthday party

MALAYSIA: A seven-year-old Malaysian boy narrowly escaped death after...
In the Hood

TikToker left traumatised after Lau Pa Sat satay seller scolds her over satay mix-up

SINGAPORE: A video posted on TikTok showing a heated...
Jobs

‘Even with 15 years’ experience, I can’t get hired’ — Tech professional says employers in Singapore prefer fresh grads

SINGAPORE: Despite holding a Computer Science degree, a Master’s,...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Desmond Lee: The Dark Horse in the Cabinet

Beyond the headlines, news reports and commentaries, the picture...

Yee Jenn Jong responds to NCMP criticism, clarifies Workers’ Party position

SINGAPORE: Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Workers’...

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his...

© The Independent Singapore