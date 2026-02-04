ICA: Malaysian man driving his wife and 3 children into Singapore attempts to smuggle over 1,200 e-vaporisers

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man driving his family into Singapore was arrested after officers found more than 1,200 e-vaporisers hidden in his car boot. The case surfaced at Woodlands Checkpoint and raised fresh questions about how smugglers test border controls.

According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the incident happened on Jan 28. Officers stopped a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint for cheåçcks. The car driver, a 33-year-old Malaysian man, was travelling with his wife, also 33, and their three children, aged 3, 5, and 8. During the inspection, officers found boxes of e-vaporisers in the boot.

Further searches uncovered more than 1,200 e-vaporisers and related components. The man was arrested on the spot. The case was later referred to the Health Sciences Authority for investigation, the authority said.

In a Facebook post, ICA stressed the wider issue behind the arrest. “Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers,” it said. The authority added that it remains committed to keeping Singapore’s borders safe.

Commenters praised officers for staying alert, even when young children were in the car. Others saw it as a reminder that enforcement checks apply to everyone, without exception.

E-vaporisers remain illegal in Singapore. The law bans the import, supply, sale, and offering for sale of e-vapourisers and their parts under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. Those who violate the law can be fined, imprisoned, or both, depending on the case.

Cases like this highlight how smuggling attempts adapt and why border checks stay strict. The presence of a family did not change the outcome, and that message landed clearly with many readers.