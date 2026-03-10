ICA: Heavy traffic at Singapore checkpoints expected during March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa weekend

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints is expected to be very heavy from March 13 to 22. The travel surge coincides with the Hari Raya Puasa weekend, which usually sees large numbers of people crossing the border.

Travellers may face longer waiting times at immigration counters due to tighter security checks. ICA said the extra checks apply to arriving travelers, cargo, and vehicles at all checkpoints. The authority linked the move to the current global security climate, including recent developments in the Middle East, which have raised concerns about potential threats and necessitated enhanced security measures at immigration checkpoints. The measures aim to keep the checkpoints secure during a busy travel period.

For Singaporeans, cross-border trips during school holidays are routine, with families often heading to Johor for shopping, meals, or short breaks. The combination of school holidays and festive travel can swell traffic at both land checkpoints.

Recent numbers show how congestion can easily build during such occasions. During the Chinese New Year period from Feb 13 to Feb 19, for example, more than three million travelers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. The busiest day was Feb 13, with almost 565,000 crossings. ICA said some vehicle drivers leaving Singapore during these peak hours waited up to three hours to clear immigration. The delays were linked to heavy traffic backing up from the Malaysian side.

As such, authorities are urging travelers to plan ahead before heading to the checkpoints. Traffic conditions can be checked on the One Motoring website or through ICA’s social media channels.

ICA also suggested using QR codes from the MyICA mobile app to enable faster passportless clearance at immigration lanes. Travelers must still carry their passports even when using the QR system. Another option is public transport. ICA said cross-border bus services may help travelers avoid some of the congestion vehicle drivers face, particularly during peak travel times such as holidays or special events when traffic is typically heavier.

The agency also reminded motorists to follow traffic rules while queueing at the checkpoints. During the Chinese New Year rush, the agency caught 59 drivers for traffic offenses or dangerous behavior. Vehicle drivers who try to cut in line will be sent to the back of the line.

Motorists approaching Woodlands Checkpoint should also drive carefully due to ongoing road works linked to the checkpoint’s redevelopment. Traffic marshals and officers will be guiding vehicles in the area.

With the annual holiday rush at land checkpoints the norm, travel demand is high, but security checks are tightening, so patience is the most useful item travelers can bring with them this weekend.