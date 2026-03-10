// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
30.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

ICA: Heavy traffic at Singapore checkpoints expected during March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa weekend

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints is expected to be very heavy from March 13 to 22. The travel surge coincides with the Hari Raya Puasa weekend, which usually sees large numbers of people crossing the border.

Travellers may face longer waiting times at immigration counters due to tighter security checks. ICA said the extra checks apply to arriving travelers, cargo, and vehicles at all checkpoints. The authority linked the move to the current global security climate, including recent developments in the Middle East, which have raised concerns about potential threats and necessitated enhanced security measures at immigration checkpoints. The measures aim to keep the checkpoints secure during a busy travel period.

For Singaporeans, cross-border trips during school holidays are routine, with families often heading to Johor for shopping, meals, or short breaks. The combination of school holidays and festive travel can swell traffic at both land checkpoints.

See also  Men's Health Magazine apologises to Joseph Schooling for uncalled commentary

Recent numbers show how congestion can easily build during such occasions. During the Chinese New Year period from Feb 13 to Feb 19, for example, more than three million travelers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. The busiest day was Feb 13, with almost 565,000 crossings. ICA said some vehicle drivers leaving Singapore during these peak hours waited up to three hours to clear immigration. The delays were linked to heavy traffic backing up from the Malaysian side.

As such, authorities are urging travelers to plan ahead before heading to the checkpoints. Traffic conditions can be checked on the One Motoring website or through ICA’s social media channels.

ICA also suggested using QR codes from the MyICA mobile app to enable faster passportless clearance at immigration lanes. Travelers must still carry their passports even when using the QR system. Another option is public transport. ICA said cross-border bus services may help travelers avoid some of the congestion vehicle drivers face, particularly during peak travel times such as holidays or special events when traffic is typically heavier.

See also  Grassroots leader who constructed illegal floor also sponsored production costs of PAP MP's book

The agency also reminded motorists to follow traffic rules while queueing at the checkpoints. During the Chinese New Year rush, the agency caught 59 drivers for traffic offenses or dangerous behavior. Vehicle drivers who try to cut in line will be sent to the back of the line.

Motorists approaching Woodlands Checkpoint should also drive carefully due to ongoing road works linked to the checkpoint’s redevelopment. Traffic marshals and officers will be guiding vehicles in the area.

With the annual holiday rush at land checkpoints the norm, travel demand is high, but security checks are tightening, so patience is the most useful item travelers can bring with them this weekend.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia This Week

The Latest: Iran launches drones at Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as US president sends mixed messages

ranian fired drones towards Saudi Arabia and Kuwait early Tuesday as U. President Donald Trump sent contradictory signals about how long the war could last, fueling uncertainty that’s causing mark...
Asia This Week

Iran launches new attacks at Israel and Gulf countries as it keeps up pressure on the Middle East

By JON GAMBRELL, DAVID RISING and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran launched new attacks on Tuesday at Israel and Gulf Arab countries as it kept up pressure on th...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Domestic helpers say agencies coach them to say ‘yes’ to everything during interviews with potential employers

Maids pulled back the curtain on what really happens between their job interview promises and real-life performance on the job

Workers push back against ‘career catfishing’ label, say hiring managers ghost candidates too

Many people appear unimpressed with the growing list of so-called “new workplace trends” that critics say paint employees, particularly younger workers, in an unfairly negative light. Among the t...

How Singapore’s refineries & bunkers stabilise oil prices during a conflict in the Middle East

Why Singapore becomes more valuable during Middle East wars Oil supply disruptions push traders to alternative hubs Singapore holds huge oil inventories It is the world’s largest ship-fuel port It...

Singaporean man jailed after secretly marrying second wife in the US

The case came to light only years later, when the relationship with his second wife broke down

Business

‘How long can someone endure burnout?’ Man shares years of constant exhaustion

SINGAPORE: Feeling tired after a long week of work is one thing. Feeling completely drained for years is another

Global capital flows into Singapore often end up in real estate

Dubai crashes and Singapore thrives at the same time.

Gen Z discussion: Rising living costs are reshaping where young people live

Nearly the same percentage of Millennials are planning the same, compared to Gen X, the Silent Generation, and Baby Boomers.

Singapore jobseeker shocked after CEO tells him to ‘get lost’ during job interview

The conversation, he said, took a sharp turn when the CEO asked a question about sales targets.

Singapore Politics

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

© The Independent Singapore

// //