ICA busts 42 e-cigarette cases in 4 days at Singapore checkpoints and seizes 240+ devices

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recently released new data showing that, in just four days from March 24 to 27, officers found a total number of 42 cases of passengers carrying e-cigarettes across sea, land, and air checkpoints. Some of these passengers were caught on the spot, while others chose to throw their vapes away after seeing the inspection checks.

In a span of four days, ICA seized more than 240 e-cigarettes and other related accessories—52% of these cases involved short-term visitors, while the other 48% involved Singapore residents, may it be citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders.

On social media, ICA declared: “Vaping is illegal in Singapore. Foreigners who visit or reside in Singapore must abide by our laws. Individuals caught possessing, using or purchasing e-vaporisers will face higher penalties. Short-term visitors who re-offend will be banned from re-entering Singapore. Long-term pass holders who re-offend may have their passes revoked on a third offence, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.”

With this, the authorities remain committed to securing Singapore’s borders against such undesirable persons and objects. Whether one is a tourist or a long-resident, bringing in such illegal items will not go unnoticed.

Short-term visitors who will break the rules repeatedly can be barred from entering Singapore, while long-term permit holders found guilty a third time may lose their permits, be deported, or permanently denied entry.

Banned in Singapore

As stated by Yan.sg , e-cigarettes have been fully banned in Singapore since 2018. However, the situation has grown more serious over the past two years, especially with the rise of ‘Kpod’ e-cigarette, which contains the drug etomidate. It is no longer just a banned product, but it has also been connected to illegal drug use.

The Singaporean government has warned the public that tougher rules will take effect, and those who are caught using, selling, or smuggling vaping devices will face heavier penalties. Under the charges, the maximum fine for using an e-cigarette rises from S$2,000 to S$10,000. Selling e-cigarettes can have a fine of up to S$200,000 and up to six years in jail.

Moreover, smugglers face a maximum fine of S$300,000 and mandatory jail time of up to nine years. If the smuggled items are considered “toxic” adulterated e‑cigarettes, the punishment will be 3 to 20 years in prison and 5 to 15 strokes of the cane.