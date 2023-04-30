Ian Fang leaves Mediacorp after 12 years

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Ian Fang declared that he is going to leave Mediacorp on April 30, after 12 years working with the company. He also said that it is not possible to express his experience with Mediacorp in a few words, hence he posted a lengthy caption.

In his caption, he thanked all the people who had an impact on his career, including director Paul Yuen, who was the one who gave him the chance to act in the drama series ‘On The Fringe’, alongside Fann Wong, whom he thanked as well.

He admitted: “Because I got to work with you [Fann Wong] in On The Fringe and played your younger brother, I had the opportunity to get recommended to your husband.” Ian Fang also thanked Christopher Lee, Fann Wong’s husband, whom he personally considers as his ‘shifu’ or master.

The actor said that his passion for acting has not gone – from being ‘impulsive to fearless’ as he journeyed through youth. He just wants to reach self-discovery and enlightenment as there had been a lack of self-reflection in the past. Even though he may regret leaving, Ian Fang believes that this is a step towards his personal growth.

In an interview with local 8Days, Ian Fang mentioned: “Mediacorp took great care of me in the past and I took everything for granted. My work and the motivation to work hard became smaller. I hope to find my motivation again, and that producers will look for me whether it’s for variety shows or dramas, and no matter the genre and size of the role.”

“Leaving doesn’t mean the end, but the beginning of a new journey,” he declared in his IG post. .

“I will take the experience and skills I have learned over the years to new places and continue to pursue my dream of acting,” he added.

